RBSE Rajasthan board 8th result 2023: जानें कब जारी होगा राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं का रिजल्ट

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 04 May 2023 03:35 PM

राजस्थान बोर्ड अब किसी भी दिन आठवीं क्लास के नतीजे जारी कर सकता है। इससे पहले 6, 7वीं 9वीं और 11वीं क्लास के नतीजे जारी हो गए हैं। अब 8वीं क्लास के नतीजों को स्टूडेंट्स को बेसब्री से इंतजार है। पहले कहा जा रहा था कि आठवीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट अप्रैल के अंतिम सप्ताह में ही जारी कर दिया जाएगा, लेकिन कॉपी चेकिंग के बाद भी नतीजे घोषित करने में देरी हो रही है। आपको बता दें कि पिछले सत्र में रिजल्ट घोषित करने और मार्कशीट देने में देरी हो चुकी है। 8वीं क्लास के करीब 13 लाख स्टूडेंट्स बेसब्री से नतीजों का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।कहा जा रहा है कि इस बार माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड राजस्थान कक्षा 10वीं 12वीं के के रिजल्ट में देरी नहीं की जाएगी। मई के पहले सप्ताह में 8वीं और दूसरे सप्ताह में 10वीं, 12वीं के नतीजे जारी हो सकते हैं। रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद आधिकारिक वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर चेक किया जा सकेगा। आपको बता दें कि अप्रैल में आठवीं की कॉपियों का मूल्यांकन खत्म हो गया था।

पिछले साल आठवीं का 95.59 प्रतिशत रिजल्ट रहा था आठवीं में कुल 12.63 लाख स्टूडेंट्स परीक्षा में बैठे थे, जिसमें 94.97 प्रतिशत छात्र और 96.30 प्रतिशत छात्राएं पास हुईं। इस बार भी राजस्थान बोर्ड आठवीं के नतीजे बेहतर होने की उम्मीद है।  

