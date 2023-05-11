RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 : राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के नतीजों पर जल्द अपडेट संभव

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरRBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 : राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के नतीजों पर जल्द अपडेट संभव

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 11 May 2023 11:01 AM

rajeduboard RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 : राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड जल्द ही 8वीं क्लास के परीक्षा परिणाम जारी कर सकता है। लाखों स्टूडेंट्स बेसब्री से बहुत दिनों से नतीजों का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के नतीजे बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर जारी किए जाएंगे। आपको बता दें कि राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के नतीजों को लेकर अभी तक कोई अपडेट बोर्ड की तरफ से जारी नहीं किया गया है। आपको बता दें कि राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं की परीक्षा में करीब 13 लाख छात्र-छात्राओं ने भाग लिया था। वहीं आरबीएसई बारहवीं साइंस के रिजल्ट को लेकर कहा जा रहा है कि परिणाम मई के दूसरे सप्ताह में जारी होगा। इसके बाद 12वीं कॉमर्स फिर आर्ट्स के नतीजे जारी किए जाएंगे। इसके बाद सबसे आखिर में दसवीं का रिजल्ट जारी होगा। 

8वीं का रिजल्ट 2023 आसानी से कर सकेंगे चेक :
- राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के नतीजे घोषित होने के बाद छात्र अपने रोल नंबर व डेट ऑफ बर्थ से चेक कर सकेंगे।
- रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in के साथ लाइव हिन्दुस्तान पर भी चेक किए जा सकेंगे। 
- होम पेज पर दिख रहे लिंक RBSE Board Result 2023 link पर क्लिक करें।
- अब नया पेज ओपन होगा।
- अपना रोल नंबर दर्ज करें और इंटर दबाएं।
- अब रिजल्ट आपकी मोबाइल स्क्रीन पर होगा जिसे डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे।
