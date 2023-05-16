RBSE 8th Result 2023: कंफर्म, राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं रिजल्ट कल होगा जारी, यहां कर सकेंगे चेक

Hindustan Hindi News
राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं रिजल्ट कल घोषित होगा। शिक्षा मंत्री बीडी कल्ला ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि 8वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षा परिणाम दिनांक 17 मई 2023 को दोपहर 12 बजे ऑनलाइन जारी किया जाएगा। आठवीं बोर्ड प

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 16 May 2023 05:08 PM

Rajasthan 8th Class Result 2023 : राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं रिजल्ट कल घोषित होगा। शिक्षा मंत्री बीडी कल्ला ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि 8वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षा परिणाम दिनांक 17 मई 2023 को दोपहर 12 बजे ऑनलाइन जारी किया जाएगा। आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में लगभग 13 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया है। आपको बता दें कि राजस्थान शिक्षा विभाग हर वर्ष 8वीं कक्षा की परीक्षाएं आयोजित करता है। राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के विद्यार्थियों को मार्क्स की बजाय ग्रेड दिए जाते हैं। डी ग्रेड तक छात्र पास माने जाएंगे, वहीं ई1 और ई2 आने पर बच्चा फेल माना जाएगा। अगर एक या दो विषय में ई ग्रेड आती है तो सप्लीमेंट्री परीक्षा देनी होगी। राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं कक्षा में विद्यार्थियों को फेल करने का प्रावधान है। 8वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा में खराब प्रदर्शन करने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को 9वीं कक्षा में प्रमोट नहीं किया जाएगा। 

पिछले वर्ष यानी 2022 में राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं का रिजल्ट 95.59 फीसदी रहा था। 8वीं में कुल 12.63 लाख स्टूडेंट्स परीक्षा में बैठे थे जिसमें 94.97 फीसदी बालक तथा 96.30 फीसदी बालिकाएं पास हुईं। पंजीयक शिक्षा विभागीय परीक्षा कार्यालय 8वीं की परीक्षा बोर्ड परीक्षा के पैटर्न पर कराता है। परीक्षा के नतीजे www.livehindustan.com पर चेक कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा रिजल्ट ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in व rajshaladarpan.nic.in पर भी चेक किए जा सकेंगे।

RBSE 8th Result 2023: यूं चेक करें 8वीं का परिणाम
- सबसे पहले  rajshaladarpan.nic.in पर भी जाएं।
- Rajasthan 8th Board Result के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- रिजल्ट पेज खुलने पर अपना रोल नंबर डालें। सब्मिट करें। 
- आपका रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर आ जाएगा। 

