RBSE 8th Result 2023: राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं का रिजल्ट आज, नंबर नहीं मिलेंगे, ग्रेड मिलेंगे, जानें कितने अंक पर कितना ग्रेड

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरRBSE 8th Result 2023: राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं का रिजल्ट आज, नंबर नहीं मिलेंगे, ग्रेड मिलेंगे, जानें कितने अंक पर कितना ग्रेड

पूर्व में जहां आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में कोई भी स्टूडेंट फैल नहीं होता था, लेकिन पिछले सत्र से फेल करने का प्रावधान लागू हो गया। इस बार भी स्टूडेंट्स फेल हो सकते हैं। सप्लीमेंटरी भी होगा।

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 17 May 2023 09:11 AM

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023: राजस्थान बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (RBSE), अजमेर आज राजस्थान बोर्ड आठवीं क्लास के नतीजे जारी करेगा। नतीजे शिक्षा विभाग की ऑफिशिएयल वेबसाइट https://rajshaladarpan.nic.in/ पर रिजल्ट घोषित होंगे। नतीजे घोषिच होते ही स्टूडेंट्स आसानी से रोल नंबर के जरिए अपने नतीजे चेक कर सकेंगे। नतीजे जारी करने का समय दोपहर  12 बजे रखा गया है। 

परीक्षा परिणाम में किसी को नंबर और प्रतिशत नहीं मिलेंगेष यानी परीक्षा में कितने अंक आए ये स्टूडेंट्स को नहीं बताया जाएगा। स्टूडेंट्स को सिर्फ उनके ग्रेड दिए जाएंगे। ग्रेड से ही पता चलेगा कि स्टूडेंट्स कितने मार्क्स आएं हैं। अगर आपको ग्रेड के अंक समझ नहीं आ रहे हैं तो नीचे दिए ग्रेड और अंक से जान सकते हैं। 

5 ग्रेडों  जो ए, बी, सी, डी और ई होंगे।

ए ग्रेड 86 से 100 प्रतिशत
बी ग्रेड 71 से 85 प्रतिशत
सी ग्रेड 51 से 70 प्रतिशत
डी ग्रेड 33 से 50 प्रतिशत
ई ग्रेड 0 से 32% 

