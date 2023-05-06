RBSE 8th Result 2023: राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के नतीजे कल जारी होने की संभावना

Hindustan Hindi News
Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 : राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (RBSE) की कक्षा 8 के परीक्षा परिणाम कल 7 मई 2023 को जारी किए जाने की संभावना है। राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के नतीजे बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 06 May 2023 11:13 PM

Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 : राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (RBSE) की कक्षा 8 के परीक्षा परिणाम कल 7 मई 2023 को जारी किए जाने की संभावना है। राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के नतीजे बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर जारी किए जाएंगे। जिन छात्रों ने राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं परीक्षा में भाग लिया हो अपना रिजल्ट ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर चेक कर सकेंगे।

आपको बता दें कि राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं की परीक्षा में करीब 13 लाख छात्र-छात्राओं ने भाग लिया था। हालांकि बोर्ड की ओर से अभी इस संबंध में कोई आधिकारिक सूचना नहीं जारी की गई है।

8वीं का रिजल्ट 2023 आसानी से कर सकेंगे चेक :
- राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के नतीजे घोषित होने के बाद छात्र अपने रोल नंबर व डेट ऑफ बर्थ से चेक कर सकेंगे।
- रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर जाएं।
- होम पेज पर दिख रहे लिंक RBSE Board Result 2023 link पर क्लिक करें।
- अब नया पेज ओपन होगा।
- अपना रोल नंबर दर्ज करें और इंटर दबाएं।
- अब रिजल्ट आपकी मोबाइल स्क्रीन पर होगा जिसे डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे।

Class 8 Result RajasthanRbse ResultRajasthan Board Result