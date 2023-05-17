RBSE: राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं रिजल्ट में 86000 से ज्यादा फेल, धौलपुर और बारां सबसे फिसड्डी, जानें खास बातें

Hindustan Hindi News
RBSE 8th Result 2023 : राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं रिजल्ट बुधवार को घोषित कर दिया गया। इस बार कुल 94.50 फीसदी स्‍टूडेंट्स परीक्षा में पास हुए हैं। परीक्षा में 1305355 विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया था।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 17 May 2023 03:35 PM

RBSE 8th Result 2023 : राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं रिजल्ट बुधवार को घोषित कर दिया गया। इस बार कुल 94.50 फीसदी स्‍टूडेंट्स परीक्षा में पास हुए हैं। राजस्थान आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में 1305355 विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया। 95226 परीक्षार्थियों को ए ग्रेड, 474924 स्टूडेंट्स को बी ग्रेड, 576782 विद्यार्थियों को सी ग्रेड, 86770 परीक्षार्थियों को डी ग्रेड मिला है। 86777 परीक्षार्थियों को पूरक घोषित किया गया है यानी इन्हें ई ग्रेड मिला है, ये फेल हैं और इन्हें सप्लीमेंटरी परीक्षा देनी होगी। सप्लीमेंटरी परीक्षा में बैठकर ही ये विद्यार्थी 9वीं कक्षा में जा सकेंगे वरना नहीं। 

अजमेर, अलवर, दौसा, झुंझूनु, सीकर का रिजल्ट सबसे अच्छा रहा है। चारों जिलों में 97 फीसदी से ज्यादा बच्चे पास हुए हैं। वहीं राजस्थान 8वीं रिजल्ट में धौलपुर और बारां सबसे फिसड्डी रहे हैं। यहां का 8वीं रिजल्ट सबसे खराब रहा है। दोनों जिलों में 87-87 फीसदी बच्चे ही पास हुए हैं।

यहां देखें जिलों का पास प्रतिशत
1. अजमेर-  97 फीसदी
2 अलवर- 97 फीसदी
3 बांसवाड़ा - 93 फीसदी
4 बारां - 87 फीसदी
5 बाड़मेर - 94 फीसदी
6 भरतपुर - 95 फीसदी
7 भीलवाड़ा - 95 फीसदी
8 बीकानेर - 93 फीसदी
9 बूंदी - 91 फीसदी
10 चित्तौड़गढ़- 90 फीसदी 
11 चूरू - 94 फीसदी
12 दौसा - 97 फीसदी
13 धौलपुर - 87 फीसदी
14 डूंगरपुर - 95 फीसदी
15. गंगानगर- 95 फीसदी
16. हनुमानगढ़ - 95 फीसदी
17 जयपुर - 96 फीसदी
18 जैसलमेर- 90 फीसदी
19 जालोर 93 फीसदी
20 झालावाड़ 94 फीसदी
21 झुंझुनू 97 फीसदी
22 जोधपुर 96 फीसदी
23 करौली 90 फीसदी
24 कोटा 92 फीसदी
25 नागौर 96 फीसदी
26 पाली 90 फीसदी
27 प्रतापगढ़ 95  फीसदी
28 राजसमंद 93 फीसदी
29 सवाई माधोपुर 92 फीसदी
30 सीकर 97 फीसदी
31 सिरोही 92 फीसदी
32 टोंक 91 फीसदी
33 उदयपुर 91  फीसदी

आरबीएसई राजस्थान 8वीं बोर्ड रिजल्ट में 2438 विद्यार्थी ऐसे हैं, जिनका परिणाम किन्हीं कारणों से रोका गया है। जमेर में 2947 लड़कियों को ए ग्रेड मिला जबकि 1682 लड़कों को ए ग्रेड मिला। बी ग्रेड 10959 लड़कियों को 10183 लड़कों को मिला।

