Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरRBSE 5th Result 2023: जारी होने वाला है राजस्थान बोर्ड 5वीं रिजल्ट, rajshaladarpan.nic.in पर कर सकेंगे चेक

RBSE 5th Result 2023: जारी होने वाला है राजस्थान बोर्ड 5वीं रिजल्ट, rajshaladarpan.nic.in पर कर सकेंगे चेक

RBSE 5th Result 2023: राजस्थान शिक्षा विभाग बहुत जल्द 5वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट भी जारी करने वाला है। विद्यार्थी शाला दर्पण पोर्टल rajshaladarpan.nic.in पर जाकर अपना परिणाम चेक कर सकेंगे।

RBSE 5th Result 2023: जारी होने वाला है राजस्थान बोर्ड 5वीं रिजल्ट, rajshaladarpan.nic.in पर कर सकेंगे चेक
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,जयपुरThu, 18 May 2023 12:42 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

RBSE 5th Result 2023: राजस्थान शिक्षा विभाग 8वीं के बाद बहुत जल्द 5वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट भी जारी करने वाला है। राजस्थान बोर्ड 5वीं रिजल्ट घोषित होने पर विद्यार्थी शाला दर्पण पोर्टल rajshaladarpan.nic.in पर जाकर अपना परिणाम चेक कर सकेंगे। राजस्थान बोर्ड 5वीं की परीक्षाएं 13 अप्रैल से 21 अप्रैल 2023 तक चली थीं। हर विषय के पेपर में एक एक दिन का गैप रखा गया था। राजस्थान 5वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा में 15 लाख विद्यार्थी बैठे थे। पिछले साल कोरोना के चलते कोर्स में 30 प्रतिशत कोर्स कम कर दिया गया था। लेकिन इस बार 100 फीसदी सिलेबस के साथ परीक्षा आयोजित की गई थी।

RBSE 5th Result 2023 : राजस्थान 5वीं रिजल्ट यूं कर सकेंगे चेक
- शाला दर्पण rajshaladarpan.nic.in जाएं। 
- 5th 8th Exam के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- 5th क्लास सेलेक्ट करें। जिला चुनें और रोल नंबर डालें। 
-  कैप्चा कोड डालकर सर्च पर क्लिक करें। आपका रिजल्ट सामने आ जाएगा।

पिछले साल राजस्थान बोर्ड 5वीं में 7.6 लाख बालक और 6.8 लाख बालिकाएं परीक्षा में बैठी थीं। इसमें कुल 14.53 लाख बच्चे परीक्षा बैठे थे। 93.62 फीसदी बालक पास हुए थे जबकि 94.06 फीसदी बालिकाएं यानी कुल 93.83 फीसदी परीक्षा परिणाम रहा था। राजस्थान कक्षा 5वीं के रिजल्ट में टॉपर्स की सूची जारी नहीं की गई है। न ही मेरिट लिस्ट जारी की गई है। बच्चों को ग्रेड में मार्क्स दिए गए हैं। 

कैसा रहा इस वर्ष 8वीं रिजल्ट
शिक्षा विभाग ने बुधवार को राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं का रिजल्ट जारी किया। प्रदेश भर से कुल 13 लाख 5 हजार 355 परीक्षार्थी सम्मिलित हुए। इनमें जयपुर जिले के सर्वाधिक 1 लाख 23 हजार 933 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए, वहीं जैसलमेर से सबसे कम 14 हजार 303 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी। शिक्षा मंत्री ने बताया कि 12 लाख 33 हजार 702 परीक्षार्थी उत्तीर्ण घोषित हुए हैं। कुल परीक्षा परिणाम 94.50 प्रतिशत रहा। उन्होंने बताया कि परीक्षा में ग्रेडिंग प्रणाली का प्रावधान था। इस आधार पर 95 हजार 226 परीक्षार्थियों ने ए ग्रेड, 4 लाख 74 हजार 924 परीक्षार्थियों ने बी ग्रेड, 5 लाख 76 हजार 782 परीक्षार्थियों ने सी ग्रेड एवं 86 हजार 770 परीक्षार्थियों ने डी ग्रेड प्राप्त किया। वहीं 86 हजार 777 परीक्षार्थी पूरक घोषित हुए। डॉ कल्ला ने बताया कि 2 हजार 438 परीक्षार्थियों का परिणाम विविध कारणों से रोका गया है, जिसे बाद में जारी किया जाएगा।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Rbse 5th ResultRbse Result 2023Rbse Resultअन्य..