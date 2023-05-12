Hindustan Hindi News
RBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: राजस्थान बोर्ड ने की रिजल्ट जारी करने की तैयारी, शिक्षा मंत्री बीडी कल्ला करेंगे ऐलान

Pankaj Vijayएजेंसी,अजमेरSat, 13 May 2023 09:14 AM

RBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने वर्ष -2023 की मुख्य परीक्षाओं के परिणाम जल्दी ही जारी करने की तैयारी कर ली है और बोर्ड का पहला परिणाम इसी माह की 20 तारीख तक जारी किया जा सकता है। बोर्ड के आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने बताया कि परीक्षाओं की समाप्ति के तुरंत बाद से ही कॉपियों के मूल्यांकन का कार्य युद्ध स्तर पर शुरू कराया गया और मूल्यांकन के बाद अंक संग्रहण का कार्य आनलाइन हो रहा है ताकि पहला परिणाम समय पर जारी किया जा सके। लेकिन ये कार्य शिक्षा मंत्री बी. डी. कल्ला की अनुमति पर ही सम्भव होगा। बोर्ड प्रबंधन कल्ला की सहमति पर अजमेर अथवा जयपुर से शिक्षा मंत्री के हाथों ही परिणाम जारी करने की परम्परा को निभायेगा।
     
बताया जा रहा है कि बोर्ड हर बार की तरह इस बार भी 12वीं विज्ञान का परिणाम सबसे पहले जारी करेगा। उसके बाद कला एवं वाणिज्य वर्ग के परिणाम साथ जारी किये जायेंगे। इन परिणामों के बाद 10वीं बोर्ड के परिणाम जारी हो सकेंगे परन्तु इस माह के अंत तक सभी परिणाम जारी कर दिये जायेंगे। बोर्ड की परीक्षा में 21 लाख से ज्यादा बच्चे पंजीकृत किये गये जबकि 12वीं में 10 लाख 32 हजार से ज्यादा बच्चे पंजीकृत किये गये।

पिछले साल (2022) आरबीएसई 10वीं परीक्षा में कुल 82.89 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे। राजस्थान बोर्ड 12वीं कॉर्मस में 97.53 फीसदी और साइंस में 96.58 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे।  राजस्थान बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स रिजल्ट में कुल 96.33 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे। 

