RBI में ग्रेड बी अफसरों के 291 पदों पर भर्ती, UPSC CSE IAS अभ्यर्थियों के लिए अच्छा बैकअप प्लान

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (आरबीआई) ने ग्रेड-बी ऑफिसर के 291 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया rbi.org.in व Opportunities.rbi.org.in पर 9 मई 2023 से शुरू होगी

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 06 May 2023 11:29 AM

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (आरबीआई) ने ग्रेड-बी ऑफिसर के 291 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली है। भर्ती के शॉर्ट नोटिफिकेशन के मुताबिक ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया rbi.org.in व Opportunities.rbi.org.in पर 9 मई 2023 से शुरू होगी। आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 09 जून 2023 होगी। रिक्त पदों में ग्रेड बी ऑफिसर जनरल की 222, ग्रेड बी ऑफिसर डिपोर्ट ऑफ इकोनॉमिक एंड पॉलिसी रिसर्च (डीईपीआर) की 38 और ग्रेड बी ऑफिसर डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ स्टैटिस्टिक्स एंड इंफोर्मेशन मैनेजमेंट ( डीएसआईएम) की 31 वैकेंसी हैं। करियर एक्सपर्ट्स का कहना है कि आरबीआई ग्रेड बी ऑफिसर भर्ती उन युवाओं के लिए अच्छा करियर विकल्प या बैकअप हो सकता है जो यूपीएसससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में हर साल करीब 9 से 10 लाख युवा आवेदन करते हैं लेकिन सिर्फ 900 से हजार बच्चों का ही चयन हो पाता है।

करियर एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक अगर किसी अभ्यर्थी का यूपीएससी सिविल सर्विसेज में दुर्भाग्यवश नहीं हो पाता है तो आरबीआई ग्रेड बी ऑफिसर भर्ती उनके लिए अच्छा प्लान बी है। यूपीएससी की गहन तैयारी इस भर्ती परीक्षा में काफी काम आ सकती है। इससे पहले वर्ष 2021 में आरबीआई ग्रेड बी ऑफिसर भर्ती निकाली गई थी। 

शॉर्ट नोटिफिकेशन के मुताबिक परीक्षा तिथियां 
ग्रेड बी ऑफिसर जनरल - फेज - 1 - 9 जुलाई से। और फेज 2 - 30 जुलाई 2023।
ग्रेड बी ऑफिसर डीईपीआर - फेज - 1 - 16 जुलाई से। और फेज 2 - 2 सितंबर 2023 से 
ग्रेड बी ऑफिसर डीएसआईएम - फेज - 1 - 16 जुलाई से। और फेज 2 - 19 अगस्त 2023 से।

आयु सीमा - 21 से 30 वर्ष। 

संभावित शैक्षणिक योग्यता  (पिछली बार निकली भर्ती के आधार पर)
ऑफिसर ग्रेड बी (डीआर) जनरल पदों के लिए ग्रेजुएट ( कम से कम 60 फीसदी अंकों के साथ) युवा आवेदन कर सकेंगे। 
एससी, एसटी व दिव्यांग अभ्यर्थियों के लिए - ग्रेजुएट ( कम से कम 50 फीसदी अंकों के साथ)

या 
कम से कम 55 फीसदी अंकों के साथ पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन
एससी, एसटी व दिव्यांग अभ्यर्थियों के लिए - पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन ( सिर्फ पासिंग मार्क्स)
 

संभावित वेतनमान (पिछली बार निकली भर्ती के आधार पर)
35150-1750(9)-50900-EB-1750 (2) - 54400-2000(4)-62400 (16 वर्ष) 
शुरुआत में बेसिक पेय 35,150/ रुपये प्रति माह का होगा। 
एवं डीए समेत कई तरह के भत्ते
शुरुआत में भत्ते मिलाकर सैलरी करीब 83254 रुपये प्रति माह हो सकती है। 

चयन- उम्मीदवारों का चयन प्रारंभिक परीक्षा, मुख्य परीक्षा और इंटरव्यू में प्रदर्शन के आधार पर होगा। 

