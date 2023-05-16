UPHESC असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती पर बढ़ी रार, सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा मामला

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUPHESC असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती पर बढ़ी रार, सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा मामला

UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment: अशासकीय सहायता प्राप्त महाविद्यालयों में विज्ञापन संख्या 50 के तहत की गई असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसरों की भर्ती के चार विषयों के परिणाम संशोधन को लेकर रार बढ़ गई है। उत्

Alakha Singhप्रमुख संवाददाता,प्रयागराजTue, 16 May 2023 09:11 PM

UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment: अशासकीय सहायता प्राप्त महाविद्यालयों में विज्ञापन संख्या 50 के तहत की गई असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसरों की भर्ती के चार विषयों के परिणाम संशोधन को लेकर रार बढ़ गई है। उत्तर प्रदेश उच्चतर शिक्षा सेवा आयोग की ओर से घोषित कुछ विषयों के परिणाम में ओएमआर शीट जांचने में त्रुटि हुई थी। जिसे आयोग ने हाईकोर्ट में स्वीकार भी किया था। इसके बाद हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर आयोग ने संशोधित परिणाम जारी किया जिसमें इन विषयों के पूर्व में चयनित अभ्यर्थी चयन सूची से बाहर हो रहे थे जबकि कुछ नए का चयन हो रहा था।

हाईकोर्ट ने संशोधित परिणाम के आधार पर चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को भी नियुक्ति देने का आदेश दिया था। इस मामले में उच्च शिक्षा निदेशालय के अफसरों ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अपील करने की तैयारी की है और शासन से अनुमति भी मांगी है। इस बीच पूर्व में चयनित संस्कृत, गृह विज्ञान, गणित और शारीरिक शिक्षा विषय के अभ्यर्थियों ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कैविएट दाखिल की है ताकि किसी नतीजे पर पहुंचने से पहले उनका पक्ष भी सुना जाए।

वहीं संशोधित परिणाम में चयनित अभ्यर्थियों का कहना है कि विकास प्रताप सिंह बनाम छत्तीसगढ़ और राजेश कुमार बनाम बिहार राज्य के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने विज्ञापित पदों से अतिरिक्त पदों पर समायोजन की व्यवस्था दी हैं। ऐसे में उत्तर प्रदेश में भी विज्ञापित पदों से अधिक पदों पर नियुक्ति देने में कोई अड़चन नहीं है। 

UPHESC RecruitmentUPHESCAssistant Professor Postrecruitment,