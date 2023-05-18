Rajasthan SET Result 2023 : GGTU ने स्टेट एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट के नतीजे, Direct link

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरRajasthan SET Result 2023 : GGTU ने स्टेट एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट के नतीजे, Direct link

गोविंद गुरु ट्राइबल यूनिवरसिटी (GGTU), बंसावारा, राजस्थान ने स्टेट एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। इस क्वालीफाई करने वाले राज्य में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के पदों के लिए उम्मीदवार योग्य माने ज

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 18 May 2023 11:57 AM

गोविंद गुरु ट्राइबल यूनिवर्सिटी (GGTU), बंसावारा, राजस्थान ने स्टेट एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। इस क्वालीफाई करने वाले राज्य में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के पदों के लिए उम्मीदवार योग्य माने जाएंगे। आपको बता दें कि 26 मार्च 2023 को यह परीक्षा आयोजित की गई थी। सफल उम्मीदवार अब राज्स्थान की कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटीज में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के पदों पर आवेदन कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए लिखित परीक्षा का रिजल्ट GGTU की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जारी किया गया है। Rajasthan SET direct link

परीक्षा आयोजित करने वाली यूनिवर्सिटी-    Govind Guru Tribal University
परीक्षा का नाम- स्टेट एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट    
राज्य का नाम-राजस्थान 
परीक्षा का दिन 26 मार्च 2023
रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए वेबसाइट-ggtu.ac.in

