Rajasthan School 6th, 7th, 9th, 11th Result 2023: राजस्थान कक्षा एक से 4, छठी, 7वीं, 9वीं और 11वीं का रिजल्ट जारी

Rajasthan Class 4, 6, 7, 9, 11 Result: राजस्थान के 70 हजार से ज्यादा सरकारी स्कूलों में परीक्षाओं का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। कक्षा एक से चार, छठी, 7वीं, 9वीं और 11वीं का रिजल्ट जारी किया गया है।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 04:57 PM

राजस्थान के 70 हजार से ज्यादा सरकारी स्कूलों में स्थानीय परीक्षाओं का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। परीक्षाएं 27 अप्रैल को खत्म हुई थीं। कक्षा एक से चार, छठी, 7वीं, 9वीं और 11वीं का रिजल्ट जारी किया गया है। बोर्ड कक्षाएं 5वीं, 8वीं, 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट बाद में जारी होगा।  स्टूडेंट्स के मार्क्स शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर अपलोड कराए गए हैं। इन अंकों के आधार पर रिजल्ट जारी किया गया है। शाला दर्पण पोर्टल से ही मार्कशीट जनरेट होंगी। स्कूल शाला दर्पण से मार्कशीट के प्रिंट निकालकर स्टूडेंट्स को वितरित करेंगे। 

प्रदेशभर के राजकीय विद्यालयों में स्कूल स्तर की परीक्षाओं के परिणाम की घोषणा के समय विद्यालय स्तर पर पीटीएम का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें अभिभावकों एवं छात्र छात्राओं ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। परीक्षा परिणाम पाकर विद्यार्थियों का उत्साह भी नजर आया।

राजस्थान शाला दर्पण पोर्टल rajshaladarpan.nic.in पर जारी सूचना के मुताबिक 9वीं और 11वीं की मार्कशीट रिजल्ट मेन्यू के जरिए डाउनलोड की जा सकती है। रिजल्ट मेन्यू में जाकर जनरेट एंड प्रिंट मार्कशीट 2022-2023 के लिंक पर क्लिक करना होगा। डाउनलोड करने से पहले वेरिफाई रिजल्ट करना होगा। 

कक्षा 4, 6 और 7 की रिपोर्ट कार्ड RKSMBK ऐप से हासिल की जा सकती है। स्कूलों को इस ऐप पर अपना लॉग इन करना होगा। और मार्कशीट डाउनलोड कर स्टूडेंट्स को वितरित करनी होंगी। 

Rajasthan Schools