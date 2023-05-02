Rajasthan High Court JJA Clerk result: राजस्थान जेजेए और क्लर्क भर्ती के नतीजे जारी

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरRajasthan High Court JJA Clerk result: राजस्थान जेजेए और क्लर्क भर्ती के नतीजे जारी

Anuradha Pandey,नई दिल्ली Tue, 02 May 2023 07:43 AM

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment :  राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय में जूनियर जुडिशियल असिस्टेंट, जूनियर असिस्टेंट और क्लर्क के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आयोजित की गई लिखित परीक्षा के नतीजे जारी हो गए हैं। नतीदे आधिकारिक वेबसाइट hcraj.nic.in. पर जाकर चेक किए जा सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि इन भर्ती परीक्षा के जरिए 2756 खाली पदों को भरा जाएगा। इस भर्ती के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया 22 अगस्त को शुरू हुई थी और  22 सितंबर को समाप्त हुई थी। Result Direct Link
कोर्ट ने  क्वेशन पेपर के सभी सीरिज ए, बी, सी की फाइनल आंसर की भी अपलोड कर दी है। नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करके उम्मीदवार आंसर चेक कर सकते हैं।  इस भर्ती के लिए  सरकार द्वारा मान्यता प्राप्त किसी भी विश्वविद्यालय से ग्रेजुएशन की डिग्री प्राप्त उम्मीदवारों ने ही आवेदन किया था। उम्मीदवारों का सिलेक्शन लिखित परीक्षा, कंप्यूटर टाइपिंग टेस्ट, दस्तावेज़ सत्यापन और चिकित्सा परीक्षा के आधार पर किया जाएगा। अभी लिखित परीक्षा हुई है, आगे की चरण के लिए उम्मीदवारों को शार्टलिस्ट किया गया है। जिन उम्मीदवारों का रोल नंबर लिस्ट में हैं, उन्हें अब कंप्यूटर टेस्ट के लिए बैठना होगा। यह कंफ्यूटर टेस्ट जयपुर में 26 मई से आयोजित होगा। 


Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: रिजल्ट ऐसे चेक कर सकेंगे।

स्टेप 1-  सबसे पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट hcraj.nic.in पर जाएं।

स्टेप 2-  अब  रिजल्ट लिकं  में जाएं और  क्लिक करें।

स्टेप 3-  आवश्यक लॉग इन  करें और सब्मिट करें।

स्टेप 4- अब रिजल्ट और आंसर की डाउनलोड करें और भविष्य के लिए प्रिंटआउट लेना न भूलें।

