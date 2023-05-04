Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरराजस्थान फ्री UPSC, RPSC, NEET कोचिंग: पहली मेरिट लिस्ट जारी, हॉस्टल के लिए 15 मई से करें आवेदन

राजस्थान फ्री UPSC, RPSC, NEET कोचिंग: पहली मेरिट लिस्ट जारी, हॉस्टल के लिए 15 मई से करें आवेदन

राजस्थान सरकार के छात्रावासों/आवासीय विद्यालयों छात्रावासों में  वर्ष 2023-2024 के लिए 15 मई 2023 से ऑनलाइन प्रवेश प्रारंभ हो रहे हैं। विभाग द्वारा आवेदन प्रस्तुत किए जाने की व्यवस्था लागू की है।

राजस्थान फ्री UPSC, RPSC, NEET कोचिंग: पहली मेरिट लिस्ट जारी, हॉस्टल के लिए 15 मई से करें आवेदन
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,जयपुरThu, 04 May 2023 02:50 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

Free UPSC IAS, RPSC RAS, NEET, REET Rajasthan Anuprati Coaching : राजस्थान सरकार में सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्री टीकाराम जूली ने मुख्यमंत्री अनुप्रति कोचिंग योजना के तहत वर्ष 2023-24 के लिए  प्रथम चरण में परीक्षावार एवं वर्गवार निर्धारित लक्ष्य 30000 सीटों के विरुद्ध 19315 अभ्यर्थियों की अस्थाई मेरिट सूची जारी की। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि तक कुल 41512 ऑनलाइन आवेदन पत्र प्राप्त हुए थे। विभाग द्वारा पात्र अभ्यर्थियों की एक सूची जारी कर दी गई है और शेष रही सीटों के लिए भी मेरिट सूची दूसरे चरण में जारी की जाएगी।

टीकाराम जूली ने बताया कि जिन अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा ऑनलाइन आवेदन में किसी भी दस्तावेज को अपलोड किया गया है, उनका संबंधित जिलाधिकारियों द्वारा सत्यापन कर अनुमोदन किए जाने के पश्चात ही कोचिंग संस्थान पर उपस्थिति दी जाने का विकल्प प्रदर्शित होगा। जिला अधिकारियों द्वारा ऐसे आवेदन पत्रों का मेरिट सूची जारी होने के सात दिवस में सत्यापन किया जाना अनिवार्य होगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि संबंधित कोचिंग संस्थानों द्वारा बायोमेट्रिक डिवाइस स्थापित कर चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की बायोमेट्रिक उपस्थिति दर्ज करवाया जाना अनिवार्य होगा।  उन्होंने बताया कि मेरिट सूची जारी किए जाने के पश्चात यदि कोई अभ्यर्थी पूर्व में चयनित कोचिंग संस्थान के स्थान पर उसी परीक्षा की अन्य किसी सूचीबद्ध कोचिंग संस्थान का चयन करना चाहे तो कोचिंग में उपस्थिति नहीं दिए जाने तक परिवर्तन किए जाने का विकल्प पोर्टल पर प्रदर्शित होगा।

उल्लेखनीय है कि मुख्यमंत्री अनुप्रति कोचिंग योजना के तहत विद्यार्थियों को विभिन्न प्रोफेशनल कोर्सेज एवं प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं हेतु प्रतिष्ठित कोचिंग संस्थानों के माध्यम से उत्कृष्ट रूप से कोचिंग करवाई जाती है।

विभागीय छात्रावासों और आवासीय विद्यालयों में प्रवेश के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया के लिए पोर्टल लॉन्च -

सामाजिक न्याय एवम अधिकारिता मंत्री श्री टीकाराम जूली ने  बुधवार को सचिवालय स्थित कक्ष में विभाग द्वारा संचालित छात्रावासों/आवासीय विद्यालयों/अनुदानित छात्रावासों में ऑनलाइन प्रवेश के लिए विभाग के SJMS पोर्टल को लॉन्च किया।

उन्होंने बताया कि छात्रावासों/आवासीय विद्यालयों/अनुदानित छात्रावासों में  वर्ष 2023-2024 के लिए 15 मई 2023 से आनलाइन प्रवेश प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ की जा रही है। इस संबंध में विभाग द्वारा आनलाइन आवेदन प्रस्तुत किए जाने की व्यवस्था लागू की है। जूली ने बताया कि विभाग द्वारा संचालित 858 छात्रावासों एवं 35 आवासीय विद्यालयों में प्रवेश के इच्छुक एवं पात्र छात्र/छात्राओं द्वारा 15 मई से SJMS  पोर्टल पर आनलाइन आवेदन किया जा सकेगा।
 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
UPSCFree CoachingAnuprati Coaching Yojana