Rajasthan Board Result 2023 Date: आरबीएसई राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं परीक्षा रिजल्ट डेट जल्द जारी होगी, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर देखें
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 06:28 PM

Rajasthan Board Result 2023 Date: राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (RBSE) की 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के परिणाम घोषित करने का समय नजदीक पहुंच रहा है। उम्मीद है कि राजस्थान बोर्ड की ओर से कक्षा 10, 12 के परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित करने की डेट और समय का ऐलान जल्द ही कर दिया जाएगा। राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं के नतीजे बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर जारी किए जाएंगे। रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, राजस्थान बोर्ड के परीक्षा परिणाम मई के दूसरे या तीसरे सप्ताह में घोषित किए जाएंगे।

राजस्थान बोर्ड की वेबसाइट के अलावा छात्र अपना रिजल्ट और रिजल्ट से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट अपडेट लाइव हिन्दुस्तान डॉट कॉम के करियर/बोर्ड रिजल्ट्स पेज पर भी देख सकेंगे। आपको बता दें कि राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाएं 9 मार्च से शुरू होकर 12 अप्रैल 2023 तक आयोजित की गई थीं। इस बार राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं परीक्षा में कुल 21 लाख छात्रों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था।

पिछले साल (2022) आरबीएसई 10वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 13 जून को जारी हुआ था। 10वीं में कुल 82.89 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे। लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत 84.38 और लड़कों का पास प्रतिशत 81.62 रहा था। वहीं पिछले वर्ष राजस्थान बोर्ड आरबीएससी 12वीं रिजल्ट स्ट्रीम के हिसाब से अलग अलग दिन जारी किया गया था। लेकिन इस बार माना जा रहा है कि 10वीं और 12वीं परीक्षा के परिणाम एक साथ जारी किए जा सकते हैं। 

