Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरRBSE 8th result date 2023: इस सप्ताह जारी हो सकता है राजस्थान बोर्ड कक्षा 8वीं का रिजल्ट, एक क्लिक में करें चेक

RBSE 8th result date 2023: इस सप्ताह जारी हो सकता है राजस्थान बोर्ड कक्षा 8वीं का रिजल्ट, एक क्लिक में करें चेक

मीडिया रिपोर्टों के अनुसार रिजल्ट इस सप्ताह जारी होने की उम्मीद है। हालांकि, आरबीएसई 8वीं के रिजल्ट जारी करने की तारीख और समय के बारे में बोर्ड के अधिकारियों की ओर से कोई आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हुई है।

RBSE 8th result date 2023: इस सप्ताह जारी हो सकता है राजस्थान बोर्ड कक्षा 8वीं का रिजल्ट, एक क्लिक में करें चेक
Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 02:36 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

RBSE 8th result date 2023: राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (RBSE) जल्द ही कक्षा 8वीं का रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। मीडिया रिपोर्टों के अनुसार रिजल्ट इस सप्ताह जारी होने की उम्मीद है। हालांकि, आरबीएसई 8वीं के रिजल्ट जारी करने की तारीख और समय के बारे में बोर्ड के अधिकारियों की ओर से कोई आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। जो छात्र आरबीएसई 8 वीं के रिजल्ट का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं वे बोर्ड की ऑफिशियिल वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in या rajresults.nic.in पर कड़ी नजर बनाए रखें।

13 हजार छात्रों ने दी थी परीक्षा
राजस्थान कक्षा 8वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा 21 मार्च, 2023 से 11 अप्रैल, 2023 तक आयोजित की गई थी। यह परीक्षा राज्य भर के 9,500 केंद्रों पर आयोजित की गई थी। बता दें कि इस साल लगभग 13 हजार छात्र राजस्थान बोर्ड कक्षा 8वीं के रिजल्ट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। एक बार रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद छात्र नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर आसानी से अपना मार्क्स देख सकते हैं।

एक क्लिक में रिजल्ट करें चेक

1.सबसे पहले आप आरबीएसई की ऑफिशियस वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in या rajresults.nic.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब आप 'Rajasthan Class 8 Board Exam 2023 result' की लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. इस लिंक से आप लॉगिन पेज पर जा सकते हैं।
4. अब यहां आप अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर, डेट ऑफ बर्थ और कैप्चा जैसे डिटेल्स सबमिट करें।
5. सबमिट करते ही आपके स्क्रीन पर राजस्थान बोर्ड कक्षा 8वीं का रिजल्ट दिखाई देगा।
6. आप चाहें तो इसे डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिंट आउट भी ले सकते हैं।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Rajasthan Class 8 ResultRajasthan BoardBoard Resultअन्य..