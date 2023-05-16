RBSE 8th Result 2023: राजस्थान बोर्ड कक्षा 8 का रिजल्ट कल rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर जारी होगा, एक क्लिक में देखिए

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरRBSE 8th Result 2023: राजस्थान बोर्ड कक्षा 8 का रिजल्ट कल rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर जारी होगा, एक क्लिक में देखिए

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 16 May 2023 11:16 PM

Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2023: राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (RBSE), अजमेर की ओर से कक्षा 8 के परिणाम कल 17 मई 2023 को दोपहर 12 बजे जारी किए जाएंगे। राज्य के शिक्षा मंत्री बुलाकी दास कल्ला ने इस संबंध में मंगलवार को जानकारी साझा की है। राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं परीक्षा 2023 में भाग लेने वाले छात्र अपना रिजल्ट एक क्लिक में बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर चेक कर सकेंगे। इसके साथ ही छात्र अपना रिजल्ट rajresults.nic.in पर भी देख सकेंगे। राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं का रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद आपको यहां रिजल्ट का डायरेक्ट लिंक भी उपलब्ध करा दिया जाएगा।


आपको बता दें कि राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं की परीक्षा में करीब 13 लाख छात्र-छात्राओं ने भाग लिया था। 

8वीं का रिजल्ट ऐसे चेक करें :
- राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के नतीजे ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर एक क्लिक में चेक किए जा सकेंगे।
- वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in या rajresults.nic.in पर जाएं।
- अब Class 8 Result 2023 के लिंक पर क्लिक करें और रोल नंबर आदि दर्ज कर सब्मिट करें।
- अब रिजल्ट आपकी मोबाइल स्क्रीन पर होगा जिसे डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। 
 

Rbse 8th Result 2023Rajasthan Board 8th ResultClass 8 Result Rajasthan