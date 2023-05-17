Rajasthan board 8th Result 2023: राजस्थान बोर्ड कक्षा 8 का रिजल्ट जारी हुआ, यहां चेक करें

Hindustan Hindi News
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 17 May 2023 01:53 PM

Rajasthan board 8th Result 2023: शिक्षा निदेशालय राजस्थान ने कक्षा 8 की बोर्ड परीक्षा के परिणाम घोषित कर दिए हैं। राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं परीक्षा में भाग लेने वाले करीब 13 लाख छात्र-छात्राएं अब अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। राजस्थान बोर्ड कक्षा 8 के छात्र शाला दर्पण पोर्टल rajshaladarpan.nic.in के साथ ही राजस्थान बोर्ड की वेबसाइटों  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in और rajresults.nic.in पर भी अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकेंगे।

राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं परीक्षा 2023 में भाग लेने वाले लाखों छात्रों को काफी दिनों से रिजल्ट का इंतजार था। छात्र यहां दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक पर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकेंगे।

RBSE 8th result 2023 direct link

राजस्थान में प्राथमिक एवं माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ बीडी कल्ला ने मंगलवार को 8वीं रिजल्ट जारी करने की तिथि व समय का ऐलान किया था। शिक्षा मंत्री के ऐलान के अनुसार ही रिजल्ट दोपहर करीब 12 बजे घोषित किया गया। हालांकि शाला दर्पण पोर्टल rajshaladarpan.nic.in पर अभी रिजल्ट अपलोड होने में कुछ समय लग रहा है।

