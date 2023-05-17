Rajasthan board 8th Result 2023: राजस्थान बोर्ड कक्षा 8 का रिजल्ट कुछ ही पलों में rajshaladarpan.nic.in पर, यहां देखिए

Hindustan Hindi News
Rajasthan board 8th Result 2023: शिक्षा निदेशालय राजस्थान की ओर से कक्षा 8 बोर्ड परीक्षा के परिणाम आज कुछ ही पलों में शाला दर्पण पोर्टल rajshaladarpan.nic.in पर घोषित किए जाएंगे। राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं प

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 17 May 2023 11:37 AM

Rajasthan board 8th Result 2023: शिक्षा निदेशालय राजस्थान की ओर से कक्षा 8 बोर्ड परीक्षा के परिणाम आज कुछ ही पलों में शाला दर्पण पोर्टल rajshaladarpan.nic.in पर घोषित किए जाएंगे। राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं परीक्षा में भाग लेने वाले छात्र अपना रिजल्ट दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद अपने रोल नंबर के जरिए चेक कर सकेंगे। राजस्थान में प्राथमिक एवं माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ बीडी कल्ला ने मंगलवार को 8वीं रिजल्ट जारी करने की तिथि व समय का ऐलान किया था।

राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं परीक्षा में इस साल करीब 13 लाख छात्रों ने भाग लिया था। कई दिनों से आरबीएसई राजस्थान बोर्ड कक्षा 8 के छात्रों को अपने रिजल्ट का इंतजार है जो कुछ ही देर में खत्म हो जाएगा। 12 बजे के बाद छात्र यहां दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक पर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकेंगे।

RBSE 8th result 2023 direct link (दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद चेक करें)

राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के नतीजे राजस्थान शाला दर्पण पोर्टल के अलावा बोर्ड की वेबसाइट  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in और rajresults.nic.in पर भी चेक किए जा सकेंगे। रिजल्ट घोषित होने के बाद छात्र अपना पास प्रतिशत, टॉपर्स के नाम आदि भी चेक कर सकेंगे

