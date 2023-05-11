Hindustan Hindi News
राजस्थान एएनएम भर्ती 2023 : 3736 वैकेंसी का नोटिफिकेशन जारी, जानें आवेदन तिथि व योग्यता

Rajasthan ANM Recruitment 2023: राजस्थान एएनएम भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया गया है। इस भर्ती के तहत राजस्थान महिला स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता के 3736 पदों को भरा जाएगा। आवेदन 19 मई से लिए जाएंगे।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 11 May 2023 10:08 AM

Rajasthan ANM Recruitment 2023: राजस्थान एएनएम भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया गया है। इस भर्ती के तहत राजस्थान महिला स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता के 3736 पदों को भरा जाएगा। आवेदन 19 मई से ऑनलाइन मोड में लिए जाएंगे। राजस्थान एएनएम भर्ती के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 18 जून 2023 तय की गई है। 

हालांकि अभी इस भर्ती के विस्तृत नोटिफिकेशन इंतजार है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक इस भर्ती की आयु सीमा 18 वर्ष से 40 वर्ष तक रखी  जाएगी। 12वीं पास सर्टिफिकेट के अलावा एनएम का दो साल का डिप्लोमा कोर्स भी मांगा जाएगा। 

अधिक जानकारी sihfwrajasthan.com पर जाकर प्राप्त कर सकेंगे।

यह भर्ती राज्य स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण संस्थान (शिफू), जयपुर द्वारा चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग, राजस्थान के लिए महिला स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता के रिक्त पदों को भरने के लिए हो रही है। इसमें राजस्थान चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधीनस्थ सेवा नियम 1965 (यथा संशोधित) पर खरा उतरने वाले और इसकी योग्यता रखने वाले अभ्यर्थियों से आवेदन मांगे गए हैं।

