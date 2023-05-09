Hindustan Hindi News
Railway Recruitment 2023: रेलवे में अप्रेंटाइस के 548 पदों पर भर्ती, 3 जून तक करें आवेदन

रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट सेल, दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे ने अप्रेंटाइस के 548 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली है। ये भर्तियां फिटर, वेल्डर, कारपेंटर, पेंटर, टर्नर, इलेक्ट्रिशियन, मशीनिस्ट सहित कई ट्रेड्स के लिए की जाएंगी।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 05:59 PM

Railway Recruitment 2023: रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट सेल, दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे ने अप्रेंटाइस के 548 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली है। ये भर्तियां फिटर, वेल्डर, कारपेंटर, पेंटर, टर्नर, इलेक्ट्रिशियन, मशीनिस्ट सहित कई ट्रेड्स के लिए की जाएंगी। आवेदन की प्रक्रिया 3 मई से शुरू हो चुकी हैं। जबकि आवेदन करने की अंतिम तारीख 3 जून, 2023 तक है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार https://apprenticeshipindia.org पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। 

अलग-अलग ट्रेड्स में पदों की संख्या 
दूसरी ओर अगर हम अलग-अलग ट्रेड्स में पदों की बात करें तो कारपेंटर के लिए 25 सीट, कोपा के लिए 100 सीट, ड्राफ्ट्समैन के लिए 6 सीट, इलेक्ट्रीशियन के लिए 105 सीट, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक के लिए 6 सीट और फिटर के लिए 135 सीट शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा, मशीनिस्ट के लिए 5 सीट, पेंटर के लिए 25 सीट, प्लंबर के लिए 25 सीट, स्टेनो (Eng) के लिए 25 सीट, स्टेनो हिंदी के लिए 20 सी, वेल्डर के लिए 40 सीट और वायरमैन के लिए 15 सीट हैं।

योग्यता- आवेदनकर्ता कक्षा 10वीं की परीक्षा पास हो और संभंधित ट्रेड में ITI का सर्टिफिकेट हो।

चयन प्रक्रिया- आवेदनकर्ताओं का चयन 10वीं कक्षा और आईटीआई कोर्स में मिले अंकों के आधार पर होगा।

आयु सीमा- आवेदनकर्ता की उम्र 1 जुलाई 2023 को 15 साल से कम और 24 साल से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए। अधिकतम आयू सीमा में OBC वर्ग के लिए 3 साल, SC/ST वर्ग के लिए 5 साल और दिव्यांगों के लिए 10 साल की छूट दी जाएगी।

 

