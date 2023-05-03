Hindustan Hindi News
रेलवे भर्ती 2023: 12वीं पास और ग्रेजुएट के लिए निकलीं वैकेंसी, नहीं होगी लिखित परीक्षा

Railway Recruitment 2023: रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट सेल, नॉर्दर्न रेलवे ने लेवल-2, 3, 4 और 5 के 21 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया आज 3 मई से शुरू हो गई है। अंतिम तिथि 2 जून 2023 है।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 03 May 2023 04:17 PM

Railway Recruitment 2023: रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट सेल, नॉर्दर्न रेलवे ने लेवल-2, 3, 4 और 5 के 21 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया आज 3 मई से शुरू हो गई है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 2 जून 2023 है। ये भर्ती स्पोर्ट्स कोटे के तहत की जाएगी। चयन के लिए ट्रायल 16 जून 2023 को होगा। वैकेंसी आर्चरी मेन, जिमनास्टिक मेन, हैंडबॉल मेन, क्रिकेट वूमेन, बास्केटबॉल वूमेन, बैडमिंटन मेन, बैडमिंटन वूमेन, कब्बडी मेन, बॉडी बिल्डिंग मेन के स्पोर्ट्स में हैं। 

आयु सीमा - 18 वर्ष से 25 वर्ष। आयु की गणना 1 जुलाई 2023 से होगी। आयु में कोई छूट नहीं दी जाएगी। 

वेतनमान  
लेवल 2- 19900-63200 रुपये
लेवल 3 -21700-69100 रुपये
लेवल 4- 25500-81100/ रुपये
लेवल 5 - 29200-92300 रुपये

योग्यता 
लेवल 2 और 3 -12वीं पास।
लेवल 4 और 5 - किसी भी विषय से ग्रेजुएशन 

उपरोक्त पदों के लिए स्पोर्ट्स संबंधी योग्यता नोटिफिकेशन में से देखें।  

चयन - सबसे पहले आवेदन की स्क्रीनिंग व स्क्रूटिनी होगी। इसके बाद डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन होगा। फिर ट्रायल होगा।

नोटिफिकेशन देखें 

चयन के बाद दो साल का प्रोबेशन पीरियड होगा। 

आवेदन फीस - 500 रुपये
एससी, एसटी व महिलाएं, - 250 रुपये।
फीस का भुगतान ऑनलाइन मोड से किया जा सकता है।

