हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरसरकारी विद्यालयों में होंगे क्विज, ओलंपियाड और क्रॉसवर्ड

सरकारी विद्यालयों में होंगे क्विज, ओलंपियाड और क्रॉसवर्ड

बिहार के 78543 सरकारी विद्यालयों के बच्चे भी अब परंपरागत पढ़ाई से अलग अन्य शैक्षणिक गतिविधियों में शामिल होंगे। देश-दुनिया में चल रही प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं का हिस्सा भी बनेंगे। बड़े-बड़े निजी विद्यालयों

Alakha Singhहिन्दुस्तान ब्यूरो,पटनाSat, 29 Apr 2023 07:04 PM

बिहार के 78543 सरकारी विद्यालयों के बच्चे भी अब परंपरागत पढ़ाई से अलग अन्य शैक्षणिक गतिविधियों में शामिल होंगे। देश-दुनिया में चल रही प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं का हिस्सा भी बनेंगे। बड़े-बड़े निजी विद्यालयों के बच्चों की तरह वे भी अपटूडेट (सामयिक) बनेंगे। सरकारी विद्यालयों में अब क्विज, ओलंपियाड और क्रॉसवर्ड का आयोजन किया जाएगा। शिक्षा विभाग ने इसकी कार्ययोजना तैयार की है। इस तरह की प्रतियोगिताओं में सरकारी स्कूल के बच्चों की सहभागिता सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। सरकार की योजना वर्ष 2023-24 के शैक्षणिक सत्र से ही इसकी शुरुआत करने की है।

अब तक चुनिंदा सरकारी और निजी विद्यालयों में ही इस तरह का आयोजन होता रहा है। पिछले दिनों कुछ सरकारी विद्यालयों में इसका आयोजन किया भी गया, लेकिन वे छिटपुट तरीके से ही सम्पन्न हो पाया। कुछ स्कूलों में स्थानीय प्रबंधन के सहयोग से इसका आयोजन किया गया। अब सरकार ने सभी स्कूलों में इसका आयोजन चरणबद्ध तरीके से करने का निर्णय लिया है। इस योजना के दायरे में सभी 38 जिला आएंगे। खासकर ग्रामीण स्कूलों में विशेष ध्यान रखा जाएगा।

सरकार की योजना है कि सुदूर इलाके के बच्चे भी क्विज, ओलंपियाड और क्रॉसवर्ड प्रतियोगिता में सहभागी बनें और विजेता हों। वे निजी स्कूलों के बच्चों से प्रतिस्पर्धा करें और उनसे आगे निकलें। दरअसल, सरकारी स्कूलों में भी बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे प्रतिभावान बच्चे हैं जो ऐस तरह की प्रतियोगिता में अच्छा कर सकते हैं। लेकिन उन्हें अवसर नहीं मिलता है। उनके लिए इस तरह का कोई प्लेटफॉर्म ही नहीं है, जहां वे अपनी प्रतिभा दिखला सकें। शिक्षा विभाग का मानना है कि यदि ग्रामीण परिवेश के बच्चों को इन प्रतियोगिताओं में शिरकत करने का अवसर मिलता है तो वे बेहतर प्रदर्शन कर सकते हैं। यह आगे उन्हें काफी मदद करेगा।

कुल सरकारी विद्यालय: 78543
प्राथमिक विद्यालय: 40522
मध्य विद्यालय: 28661
माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक: 9360 

