लोक सेवा आयोग: समकक्षता विवाद में UPPSC की 6900 पदों पर फंसी भर्ती

लोक सेवा आयोग: समकक्षता विवाद में UPPSC की 6900 पदों पर फंसी भर्ती

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: शैक्षणिक अर्हता की समकक्षता के विवाद में विभिन्न विभागों में 6900 पदों पर भर्ती फंसी हुई है। उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग को काफी पहले रिक्त पदों की सूचना मिल चुकी है। शैक्षणिक अ

लोक सेवा आयोग: समकक्षता विवाद में UPPSC की 6900 पदों पर फंसी भर्ती
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 08:01 PM

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: शैक्षणिक अर्हता की समकक्षता के विवाद में विभिन्न विभागों में 6900 पदों पर भर्ती फंसी हुई है। उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग को काफी पहले रिक्त पदों की सूचना मिल चुकी है। शैक्षणिक अर्हता की समकक्षता निर्धारित करने के लिए आयोग कई बार संबंधित विभागों को पत्र भी लिख चुका है, लेकिन समकक्षता अर्हता तय नहीं होने के कारण इन पदों पर विज्ञापन जारी नहीं हो पा रहा। राजकीय विद्यालयों में प्रवक्ता और एलटी ग्रेड (सहायक अध्यापक) के सर्वाधिक पदों पर भर्ती शुरू नहीं हो पा रही है।

अपर निजी सचिव (एपीएस) भर्ती का विज्ञापन भी 2013 के बाद दस साल से जारी नहीं हो सका है। भर्ती के लिए आयोग को 300 से ज्यादा पदों का अधियाचन प्राप्त हो चुका है, लेकिन अर्हता तय नहीं होने के कारण आवेदन शुरू नहीं हो रहे। इसके अलावा समीक्षा अधिकारी और कृषि सेवा आदि भर्तियों की समकक्षता निर्धारण के लिए आयोग की ओर से संबंधित विभाग से पत्राचार हो रहा है। आयोग के अध्यक्ष संजय श्रीनेत का कहना है कि भर्तियों में विवाद कम करने के लिए अब विज्ञापन के साथ ही संबंधित विभाग की नियमावली का भी जिक्र किया जाएगा। इससे विज्ञापन और नियमावली में अंतर के कारण होने वाले मुकदमों और भर्तियों में देरी को कम किया जा सकेगा। 

