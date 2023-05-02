Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरPTET Admit Card : जल्द जारी होंगे राजस्थान पीटीईटी एडमिट कार्ड, जानें कितने लाख आए आवेदन

PTET Admit Card : जल्द जारी होंगे राजस्थान पीटीईटी एडमिट कार्ड, जानें कितने लाख आए आवेदन

PTET Admit Card : राजस्थान पीटीईटी परीक्षा-2023 में पांच लाख 17 हजार 558 अभ्यर्थी भाग्य आजमाएंगे। इसी के जरिए दो वर्षीय बीएड व चार वर्षीय बीए-बीएड एव बीएससी बीएड कोर्स में दाखिला मिलता है।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 11:01 AM

PTET Admit Card : राजस्थान में आगामी 21 मई को आयोजित होने वाली पीटीईटी परीक्षा-2023 में पांच लाख 17 हजार 558 अभ्यर्थी भाग्य आजमाएंगे। दो वर्षीय बीएड एवं चार वर्षीय इंटीग्रेटेड बीए-बीएड एव बीएससी.बीएड कोर्स में प्रवेश के लिए बांसवाड़ा स्थित गोविंद गुरू जनजातीय वश्विवद्यिालय द्वारा आगामी प्रदेश में पीटीईटी परीक्षा-2023 का आयोजन किया जाएगा। परीक्षा में बैठने के लिए दो वर्षीय बीएड के लिए 3 लाख 40 हजार 194 एवं चार वर्षीय बीएड हेतु 1 लाख 77 हजार 364 अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया है। जल्द ही पीटीईटी एडमिट कार्ड जारी होंगे जो कि ptetggtu.com पर जाकर डाउनलोड किए जा सकेंगे।

जयपुर जिले से सर्वाधिक 67 हजार 527 एवं जैसलमेर जिले से सबसे कम 3 हजार 790 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं। पीटीईटी जयपुर जिला संयोजक एवं प्राचार्य, राजकीय महावद्यिालय जयपुर डॉ. अल्पना व्यास ने बताया कि जयपुर जिले में दो वर्षीय बीएड के लिए 51 हजार 656 एवं चार वर्षीय बीएड हेतु 15 हजार 871 अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया है।
        
परीक्षा के राज्य समन्वयक मनोज पण्डया ने बताया कि सभी जिला समन्वयकों एवं जिला परीक्षा आयोजन समिति के सहयोग से एक-दो दिनों में ही केन्द्र नर्धिारण की प्रक्रिया भी पूरी कर ली जाएगी।

