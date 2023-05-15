PTET Admit Card 2023: राजस्थान पीटीईटी एडमिट कार्ड जारी, इस Direct Link से करें डाउनलोड

Hindustan Hindi News
PTET Admit Card 2023 : राजस्थान में 21 मई को आयोजित होने वाली पीटीईटी परीक्षा 2023 के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए गए हैं।  पीटीईटी एडमिट कार्ड ptetggtu.com पर जाकर डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 08:14 AM

PTET Admit Card 2023 : राजस्थान में 21 मई को आयोजित होने वाली पीटीईटी परीक्षा 2023 के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए गए हैं।  पीटीईटी एडमिट कार्ड ptetggtu.com पर जाकर डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। दो वर्षीय बीएड एवं चार वर्षीय इंटीग्रेटेड बीए-बीएड एव बीएससी.बीएड कोर्स में प्रवेश के लिए एंट्रेंस टेस्ट पीटीईटी की जिम्मेदारी इस बार बांसवाड़ा स्थित गोविंद गुरू जनजातीय विश्वविद्यालय को दी गई है। पांच लाख 17 हजार 558 अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा में भाग्य आजमाएंगे। परीक्षा में बैठने के लिए दो वर्षीय बीएड के लिए 3 लाख 40 हजार 194 एवं चार वर्षीय बीएड हेतु 1 लाख 77 हजार 364 अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया है। 

नेगेटिव मार्किग नहीं
अब पीटीईटी में नेगेटिव मार्किग नहीं होगी। अब किसी भी गलत उत्तर के लिए अंक नहीं काटे जाएंगे। खंड ब शिक्षण अभिवृत्ति में उत्तर की वरीयतानुसार 3,2,1 एवं शून्य अंक दिए जाएंगे।  इसके अलावा इस बार ओएमआर शीट में पहले से ही परीक्षार्थी का नाम, रोल नंबर, एप्लीकेशन आईडी, फोटो प्रिंट होगी। 

दो वर्षीय BEd के लिए PTET - एडमिट कार्ड डायरेक्ट लिंक
4 वर्षीय BEd के लिए PTET - एडमिट कार्ड डायरेक्ट लिंक

जिलेवार आवेदन
जयपुर जिले से सर्वाधिक 67 हजार 527 एवं जैसलमेर जिले से सबसे कम 3 हजार 790 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं। पीटीईटी जयपुर जिला संयोजक एवं प्राचार्य, राजकीय महावद्यिालय जयपुर डॉ. अल्पना व्यास ने बताया कि जयपुर जिले में दो वर्षीय बीएड के लिए 51 हजार 656 एवं चार वर्षीय बीएड हेतु 15 हजार 871 अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया है।
        
परीक्षा के राज्य समन्वयक मनोज पण्डया ने बताया कि सभी जिला समन्वयकों एवं जिला परीक्षा आयोजन समिति के सहयोग से एक-दो दिनों में ही केन्द्र नर्धिारण की प्रक्रिया भी पूरी कर ली जाएगी।

