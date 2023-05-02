Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरPRSU Exams 2023: पीआरएसयू पीएचडी की प्रवेश परीक्षा आज

PRSU Exams 2023: पीआरएसयू पीएचडी की प्रवेश परीक्षा आज

प्रो. राजेंद्र सिंह (रज्जू भैया) राज्य विश्वविद्यालय एवं उससे संबद्ध मंडल के कॉलेजों में पहली बार पीएचडी में प्रवेश होगा। इसके लिए मंगलवार यानी दो मई को प्रवेश परीक्षा होगी। नैनी स्थित विश्वविद्यालय क

PRSU Exams 2023: पीआरएसयू पीएचडी की प्रवेश परीक्षा आज
Anuradha Pandeyसंवाददाता,प्रयागराजTue, 02 May 2023 07:20 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

प्रो. राजेंद्र सिंह (रज्जू भैया) राज्य विश्वविद्यालय एवं उससे संबद्ध मंडल के कॉलेजों में पहली बार पीएचडी में प्रवेश होगा। इसके लिए मंगलवार यानी दो मई को प्रवेश परीक्षा होगी। नैनी स्थित विश्वविद्यालय के मुख्य परिसर एवं युनाइटेड इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मैनेजमेंट को केंद्र बनाया गया है।

कुलपति प्रो. अखिलेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि पीएचडी में प्रवेश के लिए तकरीबन तीन हजार अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया है। इसमें से तकरीबन चार सौ अभ्यर्थी जेआरएफ उत्तीर्ण हैं। इसलिए उन्हें लिखित परीक्षा से छूट प्रदान की गई है। 24 विषयों के 535 सीटों के सापेक्ष 2600 अभ्यर्थी पीएचडी प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए पंजीकृत हैं। 100 अंकों की दो घंटे में लिखित परीक्षा होगी। परीक्षा दो पालियों में होगी। प्रथम पाली सुबह दस से बारह और द्वितीय पाली दो बजे से चार बजे के मध्य आयोजित की जाएगी। सभी अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा से एक घंटे पहले केंद्रों पर रिपोर्टिंग करनी होगी।

पीएचडी के लिए हिन्दी विषय में सर्वाधिक 76 सीटें हैं। वहीं, प्राचीन इतिहास में 44, संस्कृत में 27, अर्थशास्त्रत्त् में 28, भूगोल में 22, समाजशास्त्रत्त् में 18, दर्शनशास्त्रत्त् में 14, राजनीति विज्ञान में 47, रक्षा अध्ययन में 13, सोशल वर्क में 8, कॉमर्स में 22, मध्यकालीन इतिहास में 23, अंग्रेजी 31, गणित में 11, बॉटनी में 29, भौतिक विज्ञान में 20, रसायन में 21, जन्तु विज्ञान में 28, एग्रीकल्चर में सात, एग्रीकल्चर सोल साइंस में 9, एग्रीकल्चर प्लांट में 6, एग्रीकल्चर हर्टिकल्चर में 10 और एग्रीकल्चर इकोनामिक्स में 13 और होम साइंस में आठ सीटें पर पीएचडी में प्रवेश होगा।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
PrsuBSC Exam