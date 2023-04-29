PRSU : सामूहिक नकल में 674 परीक्षार्थी तीन साल के लिए होंगे डिबार

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरPRSU : सामूहिक नकल में 674 परीक्षार्थी तीन साल के लिए होंगे डिबार

प्रो. राजेंद्र सिंह (रज्जू भैया) राज्य विश्वविद्यालय की स्नातक अंतिम वर्ष की परीक्षा में यमुनापार के तीन केंद्रों में सामूहिक नकल में पकड़े गए 674 परीक्षार्थी तीन साल के लिए डिबार किए जाएंगे। इस मामले

Alakha Singhसंवाददाता,प्रयागराजSat, 29 Apr 2023 07:21 PM

प्रो. राजेंद्र सिंह (रज्जू भैया) राज्य विश्वविद्यालय की स्नातक अंतिम वर्ष की परीक्षा में यमुनापार के तीन केंद्रों में सामूहिक नकल में पकड़े गए 674 परीक्षार्थी तीन साल के लिए डिबार किए जाएंगे। इस मामले को अनफेयर मीन्स कमेटी में रखा जाएगा। जिसमें अंतिम निर्णय होगा। शासन ने नकलविहीन परीक्षाओं के लिए विश्वविद्यालयों को सामूहिक नकल में लिप्त पाए जाने वाले कॉलेजों पर सख्त कार्रवाई कर तीन साल के लिए डिबार करने का निर्देश जारी किया था। इसी के अनुपालन में विश्वविद्यालय कार्रवाई की तैयारी में है।

गौरतलब है कि बीते बुधवार को मेजा और कोरांव के तीन परीक्षा केंद्रों पर कुलपति की छापेमारी में सामूहिक नकल पकड़े जाने के बाद वीसी ने सभी केंद्रों को वॉयस रिकार्डर को लेकर नोटिस जारी किया है। धनराज महाविद्यालय में 300, परमानंद महाविद्यालय में 82 और बलराम महाविद्यालय में 290 परीक्षार्थियों के खिलाफ सामूहिक नकल के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है। परीक्षार्थियों की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं में हल किए गए प्रश्नों का पैटर्न एक समान मिला था।

तीन दिन की परीक्षा में पकड़े गए 866 नकलची
पीआरएसयू की ओर से 25 अप्रैल से स्नातक की वार्षिक परीक्षाएं शुरू हैं। अब तक 866 विद्यार्थियों पर नकल अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई हो चुकी है। इसमें 674 छात्र सामूहिक नकल में शामिल पाए गए हैं। वहीं, 192 छात्र-छात्राएं अलग-अलग केंद्रों पर अनुचित साधन का प्रयोग करते पकड़े गए हैं।

PrsuRajju Bhaiya UniversityEducation News