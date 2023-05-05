प्रो. राजेंद्र सिंह राज्य विश्वविद्यालय: पीएचडी प्रवेश में आसान नहीं होगी अभ्यर्थियों की राह

Hindustan Hindi News
करियरप्रो. राजेंद्र सिंह राज्य विश्वविद्यालय: पीएचडी प्रवेश में आसान नहीं होगी अभ्यर्थियों की राह

प्रो. राजेंद्र सिंह (रज्जू भैया) राज्य विश्वविद्यालय एवं संबद्ध कॉलेजों में पहली बार 534 सीटों पर पीएचडी होगी। इसके लिए जेआरएफ के 370 अभ्यर्थी पंजीकृत हैं। जेआरएफ अभ्यर्थियों को लिखित परीक्षा से छूट म

Anuradha Pandeyसंवाददाता,प्रयागराजFri, 05 May 2023 06:46 AM

● 534 सीटों के सापेक्ष 370 अभ्यर्थी जेआरएफ के पंजीकृत

● जेआरएफ अभ्यर्थियों को लिखित परीक्षा से मिली है छूट

हिंदी विषय में सर्वाधिक 76 सीटें

पीएचडी के लिए हिंदी विषय में सर्वाधिक 76 सीटें हैं। वहीं, प्राचीन इतिहास में 44, संस्कृत में 27, अर्थशास्त्रत्त् में 28, भूगोल में 22, समाजशास्त्रत्त् में 18, दर्शनशास्त्रत्त् में 14, राजनीति विज्ञान में 47, रक्षा अध्ययन में 13, सोशल वर्क में 8, कॉमर्स में 22, मध्यकालीन इतिहास में 23, अंग्रेजी 31, गणित में 11, बॉटनी में 29, भौतिक विज्ञान में 20, रसायन में 21, जन्तु विज्ञान में 28, एग्रीकल्चर में सात, एग्रीकल्चर सोशल साइंस में 9, एग्रीकल्चर प्लांट 6, एग्रीकल्चर हर्टिकल्चर में 10सीटें हैं।

प्रो. राजेंद्र सिंह (रज्जू भैया) राज्य विश्वविद्यालय एवं संबद्ध कॉलेजों में पहली बार 534 सीटों पर पीएचडी होगी। इसके लिए जेआरएफ के 370 अभ्यर्थी पंजीकृत हैं। जेआरएफ अभ्यर्थियों को लिखित परीक्षा से छूट मिली है। इससे सामान्य अभ्यर्थियों की दाखिले की राह आसान नहीं होगी। बीते दो मई को हुई लिखित परीक्षा में 534 सीटों के सापेक्ष 1887 सामान्य अभ्यर्थियों ने लिखित परीक्षा दी है। इन अभ्यर्थियों को इंटरव्यू भी देना होगा। लिखित और इंटरव्यू में मिले अंक के आधार पर सामान्य अभ्यर्थियों को पीएचडी में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

कुलपति प्रो. अखिलेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि 100 अंकों लिखित परीक्षा हुई है। 100 अंक की लिखित परीक्षा को 70 प्रतिशत अंक में परिवर्तत किया जाएगा। दूसरे चरण में 100 अंकों का इंटरव्यू होगा। इसमें जेआरएफ व सामान्य दोनों अभ्यर्थियों को शामिल किया जाएगा। इंटरव्यू के 100 अंक 30 प्रतिशत में परिवर्तित होगा। सामान्य अभ्यर्थी के दोनों चरणों के अंक के आधार पर मेरिट तैयार की जाएगा, जबकि जेआरएफ अभ्यर्थी को इंटरव्यू में मिले अंक के आधार पर प्रवेश होगा।

