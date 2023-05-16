Hindustan Hindi News
CCSU Exam 2023: यदि सब कुछ सही रहा और मेरठ मंडल के ग्रामीण छात्र-छात्राओं की जरुरतों पर खरा उतरे तो विद्यार्थी कॉपी नहीं बल्कि टैबलेट पर पेपर देंगे। छात्रों के पेपर देने के तीन दिन के अंदर परिणाम आ जाएगा।

CCSU की तैयारी : कॉपी नहीं टैबलेट पर पेपर देंगे छात्र
Alakha Singh, मेरठ, Tue, 16 May 2023 11:05 PM

CCSU Exam 2023: यदि सब कुछ सही रहा और मेरठ मंडल के ग्रामीण छात्र-छात्राओं की जरुरतों पर खरा उतरे तो विद्यार्थी कॉपी नहीं बल्कि टैबलेट पर पेपर देंगे। छात्रों के पेपर देने के तीन दिन के अंदर परिणाम आ जाएगा। प्रवेश से परिणाम तक की पूरी प्रक्रिया ऑटोमेटिड होगी। छात्रों की बॉयोमेट्रिक उपस्थिति होगी और 75 फीसदी से कम वाले विद्यार्थी अपने परीक्षा फॉर्म नहीं भर सकेंगे। मंगलवार को विश्वविद्यालय कैंपस में कुलपति प्रो. संगीता शुक्ला, आईक्यूएसी समन्वयक प्रो. मुदुल गुप्ता, रजिस्ट्रार धीरेंद्र वर्मा, परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. अश्विनी शर्मा सहित विभिन्न अधिकारियों के सामने निजी कंपनी ने उक्त प्रस्तुति देते हुए कुछ ऐसे ही दावे किए। कंपनी ने विश्वविद्यालय की समस्त प्रक्रियाओं को ऑनलाइन करने के प्रस्ताव प्रदर्शित किया।

कॉपी नहीं टैबलेट पर देंगे पेपर
कंपनी ने कहा कि उनके सिस्टम में छात्रों को कॉपी पर पेपर देने की जरुरत नहीं होगी। छात्रों को टैबलेट मिलेगा। निर्धारित समय पर छात्र जैसे ही वह टैबलेट ऑन करेगा, पेपर अपलोड हो जाएगा। छात्रों को इस पेपर को देखकर ऑनलाइन ही जवाब देना होगा। छात्रों के जवाब मास्टर सर्वर पर स्टोर होते रहेंगे। कंपनी ने दावा किया कि पेपर के मात्र तीन दिन में रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया जाएगा। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कनेक्टिविटी की समस्या में टैबलेट से पेपर के सवाल पर कंपनी ने कहा कि उनके सिस्टम को इंटरनेट की जरुरत नहीं है। कंपनी ने कहा कि इस सिस्टम से विश्वविद्यालय का पेपर और उत्तरपुस्तिका के प्रिंट कराने का खर्च बचेगा।

बॉयोमैट्रिक से उपस्थिति, रहेगी नजर
कंपनी ने कहा कि छात्रों की हाजिरी बॉयोमेट्रिक से कराई जा सकती है जो छात्रों के परीक्षा फॉर्म से लिंक रहेगी। यदि छात्र की निर्धारित उपस्थिति नहीं होती तो फॉर्म नहीं भरा जा सकेगा। कंपनी ने दावा कि इससे छात्र की उपस्थिति को ट्रैक करना आसान हो जाएगा। हालांकि एक महिला प्रोफेसर ने कहा कि जब कॉलेज एवं कुछ विभाग छात्रों के बिना आए ही परीक्षा करा देते हैं तो आपके सिस्टम पर खर्च क्यों करें। कंपनी ने इस पर कहा कि यह आपका पॉलिसी मैटर है।

दो परीक्षाओं में आजमा सकता है विश्वविद्यालय
कंपनी के दावों को विश्वविद्यालय एलएलएम-एमएड एंट्रेंस में आजमा सकता है। विश्वविद्यालय के अनुसार ये दोनेां परीक्षाएं ऑनलाइन होती और इसमें छात्र भी कम रहते हैं। ऐसे में इन दो परीक्षाओं में कंपनी के दावों को परखा जा सकता है। कंपनी के अभी दो और प्रजेंटेशन भी होने हैं।

