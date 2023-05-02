Hindustan Hindi News
PhD छात्र टॉपिक खुद से तय करें, गाइड पर निर्भर न रहें: एमपी उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री

एमपी के उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने कहा कि शोधार्थी अपनी जिज्ञासाओं के अनुरूप ही अपने विषय का चयन कर गाइड के पास जाएं। शोध कार्यों का प्रकाशन अब राज्य स्तर पर भी किया जाएगा।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,भोपालTue, 02 May 2023 01:14 PM

उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने कहा कि शोध को हमेशा से ही नौकरी पाने के परिप्रेक्ष्य से जोड़ा गया है। अनुसंधान की वजह ही मनुष्य की आंतरिक जिज्ञासा है। शोधार्थी अपनी जिज्ञासाओं के अनुरूप ही अपने विषय का चयन कर गाइड के पास जाएं। मंत्री डॉ. यादव सोमवार को इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ फॉरेस्ट मैनेजमेंट भोपाल में मध्यप्रदेश के युवा पीएचडी शोधार्थियों की दो दिवसीय पीएचडी संगोष्ठी का शुभारंभ कर संबोधित कर रहे थे। उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. यादव ने कहा कि इस तरह के आयोजन में न सिर्फ शोधार्थियों बल्कि गाइड को भी शामिल करें। साथ ही गाइड के लिये भी संगोष्ठी हो, जिसमें विभिन्न विभागों के विषय-विशेषज्ञों को शामिल करें। डॉ. यादव ने कहा कि शोध कार्यों का प्रकाशन अब राज्य स्तर पर भी किया जाएगा।

संगोष्ठी एक बौद्धिक पर्व
अटल विहारी वाजपेयी सुशासन एवं नीति विश्लेषण संस्थान के उपाध्यक्ष प्रो. सचिन चतुर्वेदी ने कहा कि संगोष्ठी का मुख्य उद्देश्य युवा शोधार्थियों के लिये एक परामर्श मंच देना है। यह एक बौद्धिक पर्व है। शोधार्थी आपस में संवाद करेंगे तो रिजल्ट में सुधार जरूर होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि संगोष्ठी से विभिन्न विषय के अलग-अलग शोधकर्ता अपने विषयों पर विचार व्यक्त कर एक दूसरे से सीख सकते है। पीएचडी विषयों का चुनाव विकसित भारत को ध्यान में रख कर होना चाहिए। संगोष्ठी में 38 संस्थाओं के लगभग 180 शोधकर्ताओं ने पंजीयन कराया है।

फूड कमीशन ऑफ मध्यप्रदेश के अध्यक्ष प्रो. व्ही.के. मल्होत्रा ने कहा कि किसी भी देश का रिसर्च उसके भूतकाल और भविष्यकाल पर निर्भर है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी नीति को बनाने में शोधकर्ताओं का कितना ईनपुट होता है यह बड़ा सवाल है। आज के युवाओं के पास क्रिएटिव सोच और कंस्ट्रक्टिव हुनर है। हमें यह देखना होगा कि इनका योगदान हम किस रूप में ले सकते हैं। प्रो. मल्होत्रा ने कहा कि रिसर्च मैथोडोलॉजी पर भी संवाद करना आवश्यक है।

आईएफएम के निदेशक डॉ. के. रविचन्द्रन ने कहा कि युवा पीएचडी शोधार्थियों के लिये इस तरह का आयोजन समय की आवश्यकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि साक्ष्य आधारित कार्य में शोध महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाता है। अनुसंधान सर्वोपरि है।

गुरू घासीदास विश्वविद्यालय बिलासपुर छतीसगढ़ के कुलपति प्रो. आलोक चक्रवाल ने कहा कि शोधार्थी को सबसे पहले यह जानना आवश्यक है कि पीएचडी करने का उसका उद्देश्य क्या है। उन्होंने कहा कि नौकरी पाना पीएचडी का उद्देश्य होगा तो देश कभी तरक्की नहीं करेगा। अगर राष्ट्र निर्माण में कोई योगदान नहीं कर रहे हैं तो शोध करना निरर्थक है। प्रो. चक्रवाल ने कहा कि शोध मात्र 500 पन्नों की फाईल न हों बल्कि ऐसा जर्नल बन कर तैयार हो, जिसे दुनिया आपके नाम से जाने और आपके शोध कार्यों पर अमल हो।

निजी विश्वविद्यालय विनियामक आयोग के अध्यक्ष डॉ. भरतशरण सिंह ने कहा कि वर्तमान समय ट्रांसफॉर्म और रिफॉर्म का है। रिसर्च के माध्यम से हमें भारत को विकासशील से विकसित राष्ट्र की ओर ले जाना है। इसमें शोधकर्ताओं की भूमिका अहम है। संस्थान के सीईओ श्री स्वतंत्र सिंह ने संगोष्ठी के उदे्श्यों के बारे में बताया। इस दौरान संस्थान के एडिशनल सीईओ श्री लोकेश शर्मा एवं सलाहकार उपस्थित थे।

