नए नियमों से होंगे PhD में दाखिले, 4 साल की ग्रेजुएशन करने पर मिलेगा एडमिशन का मौका

Pankaj Vijayसंवाददाता,लखनऊThu, 11 May 2023 01:24 PM

लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय में संशोधित पीएचडी ऑर्डिनेंस बनकर तैयार है। इसे यूजीसी के नियमों के तहत राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 के मद्देनजर बनाया गया है। नए ऑर्डिनेंस के हिसाब से ही 2023-24 सत्र में दाखिले लिए जाएंगे। इसे जल्द ही पीएचडी ऑर्डिनेंस कमेटी के सामने पेश किया जाएगा। उसके बाद आगामी कार्य परिषद की बैठक में पास कराकर लागू कर दिया जाएगा। जिसके बाद ही नए सत्र की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया शुरू हो सकेगी। फिलहाल एडमिशन सेल की ओर से पीएचडी सत्र 2023-24 के एडमिशन अगस्त माह में शुरू करने की योजना है। गौरतलब है कि ऑर्डिनेंस बनाने के लिए दो कमेटी बनी है।

अहम बदलाव किया
संशोधित अध्यादेश में अहम बदलाव किया गया है। चार साल के स्नातक व एक साल का परस्नातक करने के बाद या फिर चार साल के स्नातक में 75 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा अंक लाने पर प्रवेश प्रक्रिया में शामिल होने का मौका मिलेगा। अध्यादेश में दिव्यांगों को पीएचडी पूरा करने के लिए दस साल का समय दिया जाएगा।

