20 वर्ष में न खुद डॉक्टर बने, न MBBS की सीट खाली की, जानें क्या कहते हैं NMC के नियम

जीएसवीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य प्रो. संजय काला ने कहा कि जितेंद्र MBBS पास नहीं कर सके। 2019 में उन्हें परीक्षा से रोक दिया गया पर उनकी सीट अभी फंसी है। डीजीएमई को ब्योरा भेजकर निर्णय मांगा गया है

Pankaj Vijayराजेश द्विवेदी,कानपुरWed, 10 May 2023 09:09 AM

यूपी में शाहजहांपुर के निवासी जितेंद्र सिंह ने 2003 में एमबीबीएस में प्रवेश लिया और अब तक उत्तीर्ण न कर पाए। कभी परीक्षा दी तो कभी तीन-चार साल के लिए गायब हो गए। मेडिकल कॉलेज की एक सीट लगातार फंसी रही। कानपुर के जीएसवीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज के छात्र जितेंद्र का यह अजब-गजब मामला अब निर्णय के लिए डीजीएमई (महानिदेशक चिकित्सा शिक्षा) को भेजा गया है। जितेंद्र सिंह ने सीपीएमटी पास कर 2003 में जीएसवीएम में प्रवेश लिया था। कुछ समय बाद ही वह बिना सूचना दिए चले गए। चार साल बाद 2007 में लौटे और नए बैच के छात्रों के साथ पढ़ाई शुरू कर दी। दो साल तक पढ़े, 2009 में अचानक फिर चले गए। इस बार वह पांच साल बाद 2014 में लौटे। पुराने नियमों के मुताबिक कागजी कार्रवाई कर उन्हें एमबीबीएस तीसरे सत्र की पढ़ाई का मौका दिया गया। इस बार दो इंटरनल टर्म एग्जाम देकर वह फिर लापता हो गए।

जीएसवीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य प्रो. संजय काला ने कहा, 'जितेंद्र एमबीबीएस पास नहीं कर सके। 2019 में उन्हें परीक्षा से रोक दिया गया पर उनकी सीट अभी फंसी है। डीजीएमई को ब्योरा भेजकर निर्णय मांगा गया है।'

नियमों के तहत रोका
2017 में वापस आकर तीसरे टर्म की परीक्षा दी। तीसरा प्रोफेशनल पास किया। 2018 में एमबीबीएस के चौथे वर्ष में दो टर्म के एग्जाम दिए। इसी बीच विश्वविद्यालय ने उन्हें 10 प्रयास पूरे होने के आधार पर परीक्षा से रोक दिया। पुराने नियमों के तहत अधिकतम 10 साल में एमबीबीएस पास कर लेना चाहिए, जो अब नौ साल हो गया है।

क्या हैं नए नियम
- एनएमसी के नए नियमों के तहत अब नौ साल में एमबीबीएस पूरा करना जरूरी, प्रोफेशनल परीक्षा दो बार में पास न करने पर बर्खास्तगी।
- जितेंद्र ने 2003 में जीएसवीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज में प्रवेश लिया था, अब तक उत्तीर्ण नहीं हो सके

