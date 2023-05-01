OSSSC Recruitment 2023: इस राज्य के अधीनस्थ कर्मचारी चयन आयोग से ग्रुप सी के 2753 पदों पर भर्ती, देखिए डिटेल्स

Hindustan Hindi News
OSSSC Recruitment 2023: ओडिशा राज्य के अधीनस्थ कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (OSSSC) ने ग्रुप सी के 2753 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए योग्य व इच्छुक अभ्यर्थियों से आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। ओएसएसएससी की मल्टीपर्पज हेल्थ वर

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 07:29 PM

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: ओडिशा राज्य के अधीनस्थ कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (OSSSC) ने ग्रुप सी के 2753 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए योग्य व इच्छुक अभ्यर्थियों से आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। ओएसएसएससी की मल्टीपर्पज हेल्थ वर्कर (महिला) 2023 भर्ती में आवेदन करने के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी आज, एक मई 2023 से आवेदन कर सकते हैं। ओएसएसएससी की इस भर्ती की आवेदन की लास्ट डेट 30 मई 2023 है। इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी आयोग की वेबसाइट www.osssc.gov.in पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। अभ्यर्थी ध्यान रखें कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लिए हो रही इस भर्ती में सिर्फ महिला अभ्यर्थी ही आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

रिक्तियों का ब्योरा:
ओएसएसएससी के इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत ग्रुप सी की कुल 2753 रिक्तियों पर योग्य अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया जाएगा। पद का नाम मल्टीपर्पज हेल्थ वर्कर है।

ओएसएसएससी भर्ती 2023 की आयु सीमा :  इस भर्ती के लिए आवेदक की आयु 21 वर्ष से 38 वर्ष के बीच होनी चाहिए। आयु की गणना एक जनवरी 2023 को की जाएगी।

Direct link to apply

ओएसएसएससी भर्ती 2023 में ऐसे करें आवेदन:
ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट www.osssc.gov.in पर जाएं।
होम पेज पर दिख रहे लिंक “Apply Online” पर क्लिक करें।
न्यू यूजर पर क्लिक करें और अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन कराएं।
ओएसएसएससी के पोर्टल पर लॉगइन करें और आवेदन फॉर्म भरें।
आवेदन फॉर्म जमा कराएं और भविष्य की जरूरत के लिए प्रिंटआउट करके रख लें। 

Notification here

