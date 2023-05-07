Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरOPTCL Recruitment 2023: मैनेजमेंट ट्रेनी के 50 पदों पर भर्ती, देखिए डिटेल्स

OPTCL Recruitment 2023: मैनेजमेंट ट्रेनी के 50 पदों पर भर्ती, देखिए डिटेल्स

OPTCL Recruitment 2023: ओडिशा पॉवर ट्रांसमिशन कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (OPTCL), मैनेजमेंट ट्रेनी (Electrical) के 50 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। इन पदों के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी ह

OPTCL Recruitment 2023: मैनेजमेंट ट्रेनी के 50 पदों पर भर्ती, देखिए डिटेल्स
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 07 May 2023 02:51 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

OPTCL Recruitment 2023: ओडिशा पॉवर ट्रांसमिशन कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (OPTCL), मैनेजमेंट ट्रेनी (Electrical) के 50 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। इन पदों के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। ओपीटीसीएल की इस वैकेंसी में आवेदन करने के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 16 मई 2023 तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

ओपीटीसीएल भर्ती में आवेदन के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट careers.optcl.co.in पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

ओपीटीसीएल भर्ती में रिक्तियों का ब्योरा -
ओपीटीसीएल के इस भर्ती अभियान में कुल 50 रिक्तियों के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इस वैकेंसी में मैनेजमेंट ट्रेनी (इलेक्ट्रिकल) पदों पर भर्ती होगी।

ओपीटीसीएल भर्ती 2023 चयन प्रक्रिया : साक्षात्कार के लिए अभ्यर्थियों का चयन कैटेगरी वाइज होगा। अभ्यर्थियों को गेट 2023 के मार्क्स के आधार पर बुलाया जाएगा।

ओपीटीसीएल भर्ती 2023 आवेदन शुल्क : इस भर्ती में आवेदन के लिए अभ्यर्थियों को आवेदन शुल्क के रूप में 1180 रुपए अनारक्षित वर्ग और सीईबीसी कैटेगरी है। वहीं एससी, एसटी व दिव्यांगों के लिए आवेदन शुल्क 590 है।


Direct link to apply


OPTCL भर्ती में ऐसे करें आवेदन:
ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट optcl.co.in पर जाएं।
होम पेज पर दिख रहे लिंक Career टैब पर जाएं।
अब दिख रहे लिंक “RECRUITMENT OF MANAGEMENT TRAINEE (ELECTRICAL) THROUGH GATE-2023” पर क्लिक करें।
आवेदन फॉर्म भरें।
आवेदन शुल्क जमा कराएं।
आवेदन फॉर्म सब्मिट करें और भविष्य की जरूरत के लिए प्रिंटआउट कराकर रख लें।
 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Jobs NewsTraineeSarkari Naukri