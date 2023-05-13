OFSS Bihar Inter Admission2023: बिहार बोर्ड इंटर दाखिला के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 17 मई से

Hindustan Hindi News
OFSS Bihar Board Inter Admission Online Form 2023: बिहार बोर्ड ने 11वीं कक्षा में दाखिला के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की तिथि जारी कर दी है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन ओएफएसएस पर 17 से 26 मई तक किया जायेगा।

Pankaj Vijayवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाSat, 13 May 2023 07:48 PM

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission Online Form 2023: बिहार बोर्ड ने 11वीं कक्षा में दाखिला के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की तिथि जारी कर दी है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन ओएफएसएस (ऑनलाइन फैलिटेशन सिस्टम फॉर स्टूडेंट्स) पर 17 से 26 मई तक किया जायेगा। इसकी जानकारी बोर्ड अध्यक्ष आनंद किशोर ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि इंटर दाखिले की प्रक्रिया 17 मई से शुरू कर दी जायेगी। ऑनलाइन आवेदन के लिए छात्रों को ओएफएसएस पोर्टल की मदद लेनी होगी। ओएफएसएस पर पूरे बिहार के जिला वार कॉलेज और स्कूलों की सूची डाल दी गयी है। सूची को देखकर छात्र अपने कॉलेज और स्कूल का विकल्प चुन सकते हैं। इसके साथ ही बोर्ड द्वारा 2022 का कटऑफ जारी किया गया है। पिछले साल का कटऑफ देखकर छात्र अपने मेधा सूची के आधार पर कॉलेज और स्कूल का विकल्प चुन सकते हैं।

बता दें कि सीबीएसई की 12वीं के साथ दसवीं का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। वहीं अगले सप्ताह आईसीएसई का भी रिजल्ट जारी हो जाएगा। वहीं बिहार बोर्ड का मैट्रिक रिजल्ट 31 मार्च को जारी हो चुका है। वहीं मैट्रिक कंपार्टमेंटल का रिजल्ट भी 31 मई तक जारी कर दिया जायेगा। इसको देखते हुए बोर्ड द्वारा इंटर दाखिले की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गयी है।

-  अंक और आरक्षण कोटि पर जारी होगा चयन सूची
बोर्ड की मानें तो छात्रों के आवेदन, प्राप्त अंक और आरक्षण कोटि के आधार पर मेधा सूची जारी की जायेगी। इसी पर छात्रों को स्कूल और कॉलेज आवंटित की जायेगी। नामांकन के लिए तीन मेधा सूची जारी होगा। जिन छात्रों को तीन मेधा सूची में भी नाम नहीं आयेगा तो उन्हें स्पॉट नामांकन का मौका मिलेगा।

-  10268 स्कूल कॉलेज के लिए 22 लाख से अधिक सीटें
बिहार बोर्ड की मानें तो राज्य भर में 10268 स्कूल और कॉलेज के लिए दाखिला लिया जायेगा। इसके लिए इस बार 22 लाख 97 हजार 320 सीटों की घोषणा की गई है।

