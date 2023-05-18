Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरबिहार इंटर एडमिशन 2023: राज्य में 6171 वसुधा केंद्र बने, इन 9 चरणों में भरें फॉर्म

बिहार इंटर एडमिशन 2023: राज्य में 6171 वसुधा केंद्र बने, इन 9 चरणों में भरें फॉर्म

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2023: बिहार इंटर एडमिशन शुरू हो गए हैं। इंटर नामंकन के दौरान छात्र-छात्राओं को किसी तरह की कोई परेशानी नहीं हो इसके लिए बिहार बोर्ड ने कई तरह की सुविधाएं दी हैं।

बिहार इंटर एडमिशन 2023: राज्य में 6171 वसुधा केंद्र बने, इन 9 चरणों में भरें फॉर्म
Pankaj Vijayवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाThu, 18 May 2023 09:09 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2023: बिहार इंटरमीडिएट एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। इंटर नामंकन के दौरान छात्र-छात्राओं को किसी तरह की कोई परेशानी नहीं हो इसके लिए बिहार बोर्ड ने कई तरह की सुविधाएं दी हैं। पहले ही दिन सैकड़ों की संख्या में छात्रों ने आवेदन किया है। छात्रों को परेशानी न हो, इसके लिए बिहार बोर्ड द्वारा राज्यभर में 6171 वसुधा केंद्र बनाये गये हैं। छात्र अपने जिला के वसुधा केंद्र पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा जिला निबंधन सह परामर्श केंद्र से भी ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया जा सकता है। वसुधा केंद्र पर बिहार बोर्ड के छात्र फॉर्म संख्या पांच और सीबीएसई या आईसीएसई के छात्र छह नंबर का फॉर्म भरेंगे। वहीं जिला निबंधन सह परामर्श कार्यालय में बिहार बोर्ड के छात्र सात और सीबीएसई या आईसीएसई के छात्र आठ नंबर का फॉर्म भरेंगे।

मालूम हो कि बिहार बोर्ड की ओर से इंटर सत्र 2022-24 के लिए बुधवार को सामान्य प्रॉस्पेक्टस जारी कर दिया गया है। इसमें छात्र नामांकन संबंधित सारी जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। आवेदन फॉर्म भरने की प्रक्रिया से लेकर शुल्क जमा करने की प्रक्रिया दी गई है। बोर्ड की मानें तो नौ चरणों में ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरा जाना है। किस चरण में क्या भरना है, इसकी पूरी जानकारी ओएफएसएस पर डाले गये सामान्य प्रॉस्पेक्टस में दी गयी है।

एक मोबाइल नंबर से एक ही फॉर्म भरा जाएगा छात्र एक मोबाइल नंबर से एक ही फॉर्म भर सकेंगे। अगर छात्र दो बार फॉर्म भरते हैं तो दो मोबाइल नंबर इस्तेमाल करना होगा। साथ ही एक ही ईमेल आईडी का इस्तेमाल करना है। सूबे के 10327 स्कूल और कॉलजों के लिए 22 लाख से अधिक सीटों पर नामांकन लिया जायेगा।

इस तरह भरा जाएगा फॉर्म
1. ओएफएसएस www.ofssbihar.in पर लिंक खोला जाएगा
2. चेक बॉक्स को क्लिक कर नियम देखकर आवेदन फॉर्म भरें
3. सभी तरह की जानकारी, प्राप्तांक और फोटो स्कैन करें
4. पत्राचार का पता और आरक्षण की जानकारी दें
5. कम से कम 10 और अधिक से अधिक 20 स्कूल-कॉलेज का विकल्प चुनें
6. सभी जानकारी भरने के बाद फॉर्म भेज दें
7. निबंधित मोबाइल पर ओटीपी आएगा, उसे भरने के बाद फॉर्म भेजे
8. वसुधा केंद्र, जिला निंबधन सह परामर्श केंद्र जिससे भी शुल्क देना है, इसकी जानकारी दें
9. शुल्क जमा करें, आवेदन प्रपत्र की प्रति का प्रिंट अपने पास रखें

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Bihar Board Inter Admission