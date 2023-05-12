Nurses Day Speech : जानें क्यों मनाते हैं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय नर्स दिवस, आज दे सकते हैं यह भाषण

Hindustan Hindi News
Nurses Day Speech : आज अंतर्राष्ट्रीय नर्स दिवस है। हर साल 12 मई को आधुनिक नर्सिंग की जनक फ्लोरेंस नाइटिंगल ( Florence Nightingale ) की याद में उनकी जयंती पर दुनिया भर में नर्स डे मनाया जाता है।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 09:26 AM

Nurses Day Speech : आज अंतर्राष्ट्रीय नर्स दिवस ( International Nurses Day 2023 ) है। हर साल 12 मई को आधुनिक नर्सिंग की जनक फ्लोरेंस नाइटिंगल ( Florence Nightingale ) की याद में उनकी जयंती पर दुनिया भर में नर्स डे मनाया जाता है। आज का दिन स्वास्थ्य देखभाल क्षेत्र के नर्सिंग कर्मियों को समर्पित है। स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र एवं चिकित्सा कार्यों में नर्सेज के बेहद महत्वपूर्ण योगदान के सम्मान में विश्व भर में नर्सेज डे मनाया जाता है। आज नर्सों के सेवाभाव को सलाम करने का दिन है। पहली बार अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय नर्स दिवस 1974 में मनाया गया। इंटरनेशनल काउंसिल ऑफ नर्सेस ने तय किया कि हर साल 12 मई को यह दिन मनाया जाएगा। इस वर्ष नर्सेज डे की थीम 'हमारी नर्सेज, हमारा भविष्य (Our Nurses. Our Future) रखी गई है। 

कौन थीं फ्लोरेंस नाइटिंगेल 
लेडी विद लैंप के नाम से मशहूर फ्लोरेंस नाइटिंगेल एक महान नर्स थीं जिन्‍होंने अपना पूरा जीवन लोगों की सेवा में समर्पित कर दिया। 12 मई, 1820 को इटली के फ्लोरेंस में जन्‍मी फ्लोरेंस नाइटिंगेल ने समृद्ध परिवार से ताल्‍लुक रखने के बावजूद लोगों की सेवा करने के लिए नर्सिंग का पेशा अपनाया।  1854 में क्रीमिया युद्ध के दौरान उन्होंने जिस तरह से सैनिकों की सेवा की वो नर्सिंग कर्मियों के लिए एक मिसाल बन गया। नाइटिंगेल ने क्रीमिया जाकर अस्‍पताल की बदतर हालत को सुधारा और सैन्यकर्मियों की जान बचाई। 

आज नर्सिंग की ट्रेनिंग पूरी होने पर नर्सों को नाइटिंगेल प्रतिज्ञा' दिलवाई जाती है। मरीजों को उत्कृष्ट और सराहनीय सेवा देने के लिए चयनित नर्सों को फ्लोरेंस नाइटिंगेल मेडल दिया जाता है। ये मेडल अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर सबसे बड़ा मेडल है। 

Nurses Day Speech : नर्सिंग डे पर दे सकते हैं यह भाषण
आदरणीय साथियों और माननीय गण। 
आज दुनिया भर में इंटरनेशनल नर्सेज डे मनाया जा रहा है। 12 मई का दिन नर्सिंग कर्मियों को समर्पित है। आज नर्सेज के सेवाभाव को सलाम करने का दिन है। नर्सिंग को विश्व के सबसे बड़े स्वास्थ्य सेवा के रूप में देखा जाता है। रोगियों को शारीरिक एवं मानसिक रूप से राहत पहुंचाने में नर्सों का योगदान हमेशा से ही महत्वपूर्ण माना गया है। स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र एवं चिकित्सा कार्यों में नर्सेज के बेहद महत्वपूर्ण योगदान के सम्मान में विश्व भर में नर्सेज डे मनाया जाता है। आज 12 मई को महान नर्स फ्लोरेंस नाइटिंगेल का जन्मदिन होता है। नर्सिंग की दुनिया में फ्लोरेंस नाइटिंगेल के योगदान को कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। यही वजह है कि 1974 में इंटरनेशनल काउंसिल ऑफ नर्सेस ने तय किया कि हर साल 12 मई को नर्सेज डे के तौर पर मनाया जाएगा। 

स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र में सहायक के तौर पर नर्सेज के योगदान की बात करें तो जितना कहा जाए उतना कम है। नर्सेज अपने पेशे को बखूबी निभाती हैं। वह स्वास्थ्य व चिकित्सा क्षेत्र की रीढ़ बन चुकी हैं। 

कोरोना महामारी के समय उनके द्वारा की गई सेवा से हम सब वाकिफ हैं। उस समय बहुत से डॉक्टर भी ऑनलाइन सलाह दे रहे रहे थे, ऐसे भयावह माहौल में नर्सेज अस्पतालों में मरीजों का इलाज व सेवा में जुटी हुई थीं। कोविड-19 महामारी से लड़ने में सिस्टर्स ने अपनी जान की बाजी लगा दी। इस मुश्किल समय में कई नर्सेज की जान तक चली गई। आज बड़े से बड़े अस्पताल का नर्सिंग स्टाफ के बिना चल पाना नामुमकिन है। अस्पताल की व्यवस्था को सुचारू रूप से चलाने की जिम्मेदारी इन्हीं के कंधों पर होती है। 

सभी नर्सेज को हैप्पी इंटरनेशनल नर्सेज डे। धन्यवाद

