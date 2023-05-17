Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरएनटीए ने सीयूईटी-यूजी तिथियों में किया संशोधन, 6 जून तक परीक्षा बढ़ी

एनटीए ने सीयूईटी-यूजी तिथियों में किया संशोधन, 6 जून तक परीक्षा बढ़ी

नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने स्नातक कोर्सों में दाखिले के लिए होने वाली संयुक्त विश्वविद्यालय प्रवेश परीक्षा-यूजी में संशोधन किया है। एनटीए ने सीयूईटी यूजी परीक्षा को 6 जून तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। इ

एनटीए ने सीयूईटी-यूजी तिथियों में किया संशोधन, 6 जून तक परीक्षा बढ़ी
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 17 May 2023 02:44 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने स्नातक कोर्सों में दाखिले के लिए होने वाली संयुक्त विश्वविद्यालय प्रवेश परीक्षा-यूजी में संशोधन किया है। एनटीए ने सीयूईटी यूजी परीक्षा को 6 जून तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। इस संबंध में एनटीए ने कहा है कि कुछ शहरों में परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या बहुत ज्यादा होने के कारण ऐसा किया गया है।

एनटीए की ओर से पूर्व में जारी परीक्षा शेड्यूल के अनुसार दूसरे सत्र की सीयूईटी परीक्षा 21 मई से शुरू होनी थी। यह परीक्षा 21 मई से 31 मई 2023 तक आयोजित की जानी थी जिसकी तिथियों में एजेंसी ने संशोधन किया है। 

मंगलवार रात को जारी नोटिफिकेशन में एजेंसी ने कहा, "कुछ शहरों में, परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या बहुत ज्यादा है, ऐसे में सीयूईटी (यूजी)-2023 एक और दो जून 2023 साथ ही 5 व 6 जून 2023 तक बढ़ाई जाएगी।  इसके साथ 7 और 8 जून 2023 की तिथियों को भी आरक्षित रखा गया है।"

सीयूईटी-यूजी की सिटी इन्फॉर्मेशन स्लिप सोमवार को जारी की गई जिसमें परीक्षा केंद्र, डेट, शिफ्ट और विषय आदिक के बारे में जानकारी दी गई है।

यूजीसी के अध्यक्ष एम जगदीश कुमार ने इससे पहले कहा कि जो छात्र अपने परीक्षा केंद्र से संतुष्ट नहीं होंगे वे एनटीए को इस संबंध में अप्रोच कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए अभ्यर्थियों को cuetug@nta.ac.in पर अपना आवेदन भेजना होगा। छात्रों के आवेदन पर जरूरी कार्रवाई  की जाएगी।

पिछले साल जुलाई-अगस्त में सीयूईटी का आयोजन पहली बार कराया गया था जिसमें तमाम परीक्षा केंद्रों में असुविधाएं देखने को मिली थीं। कहीं कम्प्यूटर नहीं चल रहे थे तो  कहीं पेपर नहीं समय से पहुंचा था। इसी कारण से एजेंसी ने कई केंद्रों की परीक्षा को रद्द कर दोबारा परीक्षा कराई थी। लेकिन इस बार एजेंसी बहुत ही एहितियात बरत रही है जिससे कि छात्रों को पेपर डाउनलोड करने या अपलोड करने में कोई दिक्कत न हो। 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
CUETUGCCommon University Entrance Test