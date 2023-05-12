NPCIL में डिप्टी मैनेजर और जूनियर हिंदी ट्रांसलेटर के पदों के लिए भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू, ऐसे करें आवेदन

Hindustan Hindi News
NPCIL Govt Jobs Naukri recruitment 2023 : न्यूक्लियर पावर कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड (NPCIL) ने डिप्टी मैनेजर और जूनियर हिंदी ट्रांसलेटर पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं।

Yogesh Joshi, नई दिल्ली, Fri, 12 May 2023 07:24 PM

NPCIL Govt Jobs Naukri recruitment 2023: न्यूक्लियर पावर कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड (NPCIL) ने डिप्टी मैनेजर और जूनियर हिंदी ट्रांसलेटर पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। आवेदन प्रक्रिया आज, 12 मई से शुरू हो गई है और आवेदन पत्र जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 29 मई है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार आधिकारिक वेबसाइट npcilcareers.co.in के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

NPCIL भर्ती 2023 पदों का विवरण: इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत 128 पदों को भरा जाएगा। 

डिप्टी मैनेजर (एचआर)- 48 पद

डिप्टी मैनेजर (एफएंडए)- 32 पद

डिप्टी मैनेजर (सी एंड एमएम)- 42 पद

डिप्टी मैनेजर (कानूनी)- 2 पद 

जूनियर हिंदी ट्रांसलेटर- 4 पद 

एनपीसीआईएल भर्ती 2023 आवेदन शुल्क: डिप्टी मैनेजर के पद के लिए आवेदन शुल्क 500 रुपये और जूनियर हिंदी ट्रांसलेटर के पद के लिए 150 रुपये है।

एनपीसीआईएल भर्ती 2023 आयु सीमा: डिप्टी मैनेजर पद के लिए उम्मीदवार की आयु 18 से 30 वर्ष के बीच होनी चाहिए। कनिष्ठ हिंदी अनुवादक पद के लिए उम्मीदवार की आयु 18 से 28 वर्ष के बीच होनी चाहिए।

उम्मीदवार www.npcilcareers.co.in पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकेंगे। आवेदन करने के लिए ऑनलाइन लिंक  एनपीसीआईएल की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट- npcilcareers.co.in पर एक्टिव कर दिया गया है। जो उम्मीदवार इन पदों पर आवेदन करना चाहते हैं, वो नीचे दिए स्टेप्स को फॅालो कर सकते हैं-

ऐसे करें आवेदन:
- एनपीसीआईएल की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट npcilcareers.co.in पर जाएं।
- Online Registration” पर क्लिक करें।
- अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन कराएं और आवेदन शुल्क के साथ आगे बढ़ें।
- दस्तोवज अपलोड करें, आवेदन शुल्क जमा कराएं और आवेदन फॉर्म सब्मिट करें।
- आवेदन पत्र डाउनलोड करें और भविष्य की जरूरत के लिए प्रिंटआउट लेकर रख लें। 

