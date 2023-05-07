घरों में चल रहे छोटे कोचिंग सेंटरों में भी अब फायर सेफ्टी होगी जरूरी

Hindustan Hindi News
Alakha Singhशैलेंद्र श्रीवास्तव,लखनऊSun, 07 May 2023 07:13 PM

राज्य सरकार बड़े स्कूल कॉलेजों व कोचिंग संस्थाओं के साथ ही घरों या व्यवसायिक भवनों में चल रही कोचिंग सेंटरों में भी फायर सेफ्टी की व्यवस्था अनिवार्य करने जा रही है। उच्चाधिकारियों की बैठक में सहमति बन गई है, इसके लिए जल्द ही भवन निर्माण उपविधि में संशोधन करते हुए कैबिनेट से प्रस्ताव पास कराया जाएगा। विकास प्राधिकरण भवन निर्माण उपविधि में दी गई व्यवस्था के आधार पर नक्शा पास करते हैं। आवास विभाग मौजूदा जरूरतों के आधार पर इसमें प्रावधान करने जा रहा है, जिससे सुरक्षा मानकों का पालन कराते हुए घटनाओं को कम किया जा सके। आवास विभाग के उच्चाधिकारियों की हाल में बैठक में इसको लेकर चर्चा हुई थी। इसमें तय किया गया कि भवन निर्माण उपविधि को जरूरत के आधार पर संशोधन किया जाए। इसके लिए मुख्य नगर एवं ग्राम नियोजक द्वारा परीक्षण करते हुए प्रस्ताव उपलब्ध कराने को कहा गया है।

सुरक्षा मानकों का पालन जरूरी
खासकर ऐसे स्थानों व भवनों जहां लोगों का आवागमन अधिक होता है। जैसे होटल, रेस्टोरेंट, स्कूल, बड़े कोचिंग सेंटर, व्यवसायिक कांप्लेक्स, अस्पताल आदि में आग के रोकथाम की अनिवार्यता है। मगर, घरों या घनी आबादी में बने छोटे-मोटे कांप्लेक्सों में यह अनिवार्य नहीं है। अब इसे भी अनिवार्य किया जा रहा है। विकास प्राधिकरण ऐसे भवनों को चिह्नित कराते हुए इसका पालन कराएंगे। इसके लिए टीमें मौके पर भी जाएंगी। किसी भी तरह की गड़बड़ी मिलने या नियमों का पालन करने पर भवनों को सील कर दिया जाएगा।

एसओपी भी बनाई जाएगी
इसके साथ ही मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया (एसओपी) भी बनाई जा रही है। इसे प्रदेश के सभी विकास प्राधिकरणों को भेजा जाएगा, जिसमें यह बताया जाएगा कि भवनों का नक्शा पास करते समय इसका पालन कराया जाएगा। अभी तक विकास प्राधिकरणों के पास अभी कोई भी एसओपी नहीं है। इसके लिए लोक निर्माण विभाग के मानकों का पालन कराया जाता है। 

