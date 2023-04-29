Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरनिपुण गोयल को 100 पर्सेंटाइल के साथ 13वीं रैंक, यूपी में टॉपर

निपुण गोयल को 100 पर्सेंटाइल के साथ 13वीं रैंक, यूपी में टॉपर

जेईई मेन में निपुण गोयल ने देशभर से 100 एनटीए स्कोर करने वाले 43 मेधाावियों में अपनी जगह बनाते हुए 13वीं रैंक हासिल की है। निपुण गोयल यूपी में टॉपर रहे हैं। फरवरी में जारी पहले चरण में भी निपुण ने 100

निपुण गोयल को 100 पर्सेंटाइल के साथ 13वीं रैंक, यूपी में टॉपर
Alakha Singhप्रमुख संवाददाता,मेरठSat, 29 Apr 2023 09:08 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

जेईई मेन में निपुण गोयल ने देशभर से 100 एनटीए स्कोर करने वाले 43 मेधाावियों में अपनी जगह बनाते हुए 13वीं रैंक हासिल की है। निपुण गोयल यूपी में टॉपर रहे हैं। फरवरी में जारी पहले चरण में भी निपुण ने 100 स्कोर हासिल किया था। कंप्यूटर इंजीनियर बनने का लक्ष्य लेकर आगे बढ़ रहे निपुण गोयल की प्राथमिकता आईआईटी बॉम्बे है।

मूल रूप से हापुड़ के आवास विकास कॉलोनी निवासी निपुण गोयल मेरठ में फिटजी के विद्यार्थी हैं। निपुण के साथ निकुंज ने भी जेईई मेन की परीक्षा दी थी और उन्होंने 58वीं रैंक पाई है। निपुण-निकुंज दोनों जुड़वा भाई हैं। जुड़वा भाइयों की इस सफलता पर शिक्षक-परिजन खुशी से झूम उठे। एनटीए नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार उत्तर प्रदेश में चार विद्यार्थियों ने ही 100 स्कोर किया है, जिसमें देशांक प्रताप सिंह, निपुण गोयल, ऋषि कालरा एवं मलय केडिया शामिल हैं। ये चारों विद्यार्थी उत्तर प्रदेश के टॉपर भी हैं। उक्त परीक्षा में मेरठ से चार सौ अधिक छात्र-छात्राओं ने जेईई मेन की रैंक हासिल की है।

आपको बता दें कि जेईई मेन में 9 लाख से ज्यादा छात्रों ने भाग लिया था जिनमें साढ़ आठ लाख से ज्यादा 94.83% छात्रों ने सफलता हासिल की है। जेईई मेन सत्र-2 की परीक्षाएं (पेपर-1)  06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13 और 15 अप्रैल 2023 को आयोजित की गई थीं।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
JEE MainJEE Main Result100 Percent