Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरNHM Gujarat Recruitment 2023: स्वास्थ्य विभाग में स्टाफ नर्स व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, देखिए डिटेल्स

NHM Gujarat Recruitment 2023: स्वास्थ्य विभाग में स्टाफ नर्स व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, देखिए डिटेल्स

NHM Gujarat Recruitment 2023: राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन गुजरात ने मेडिकल ऑफिसर, स्टाफ नर्स व डेंटिस्ट के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। एनएचएम गुजरात की इस वैकेंसी में कुल 154 पदों पर यो

NHM Gujarat Recruitment 2023: स्वास्थ्य विभाग में स्टाफ नर्स व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, देखिए डिटेल्स
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 07:44 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

NHM Gujarat Recruitment 2023: राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन गुजरात ने मेडिकल ऑफिसर, स्टाफ नर्स व डेंटिस्ट के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। एनएचएम गुजरात की इस वैकेंसी में कुल 154 पदों पर योग्य अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया जाना है। आयोग ने सभी पदों के लिए 154 रिक्तियों का ऐलान किया है। योग्य और इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी एनएचएम गुजरात की इस भर्ती में आवेदन योग्यता देखने के लिए 22 फरवरी 2023 को जारी भर्ती नोटिफिकेश देख सकते हैं। इस त्री के लिए पहले आवेदन एक मार्च से 30 अप्रैल तक मांगे गए थे लेकिन आयोग ने अब आवेदन समय 9 मई 2023 तक बढ़ाने का फैसला किया है।

आवेदन की प्रमुख तिथियां:
ऑनलाइन आवेदन शुरू होने की तिथि - 1 मार्च 2023
ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि - 9 मई 2023

आयु सीमा - 40 से 45 वर्ष अधिकतम।

आवेदन योग्यता : नर्सिंग स्टाफ के लिए संबंधित फील्ड में डिप्लोमा या बीई या बीटेक होना जरूरी है। अधिकारी जानकारी के लिए पुरा भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन देख सकते हैं।

NHM Gujarat Recruitment 2023 Last Date Notice

आवेदन तिथि 9 मई तक बढ़ी:
आपको बता दें कि आज 02 मई 2023 को एनएचएम गुजरात ने नया नोटिस जारी कर आवेदकों को 9 मई 2023 तक आवेदन जमा कराने का समय दिया है। इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी यहां दिए जा डायरेक्ट लिंक पर लेटेस्ट नोटिस देख सकते हैं।

ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट- https://nhm.gujarat.gov.in/

एनएचएम गुजरात भर्ती 2023 में ऐसे करें आवेदन:

  • एनएचएम गुजरात की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट nhm.gujarat.gov.in पर जाएं।
  • होम पेज पर दिख रहे ऑप्शन “Recruitment” पर जाएं।
  • अब लिंक “NHM Gujarat 154 Various Vacancy 2023” पर क्लिक करें।
  • अब “Apply” के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
  • अब अपना मोबाइल नंबर व ओटीपी भरें।
  • ओटीपी के जरिए अब वेबसाइट पर लॉगइन डिटेल्स भरकर लॉगइन करें।
  • जरूरी दस्तावेजों की कॉपियां अपलोड कर आवेदन फॉर्म सब्मिट करें।
  • जरूरी हो तो आवेदन शुल्क जमा कराएं।
  • आवेदन फॉर्म डाउनलोड करें और भविष्य की जरूरत के लिए प्रिंट कराकर रख लें।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
NHM RecruitmentStaff NursesJobs Newsअन्य..