Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरनई पहल: यूपी बोर्ड के स्कूलों में ‘नए सत्र में नया सवेरा’

नई पहल: यूपी बोर्ड के स्कूलों में ‘नए सत्र में नया सवेरा’

यूपी बोर्ड ने स्कूलों में बच्चों को पढ़ाई के साथ भविष्य में अपडेट रखने के लिए एक नई पहल की है। बच्चों को संस्कारवान एवं रोजगार उन्मुख बनाने के लिए कॉलेजों में प्रातःकालीन सभा में प्रेरणादायक कार्यक्रम

नई पहल: यूपी बोर्ड के स्कूलों में ‘नए सत्र में नया सवेरा’
Alakha Singhसंवाददाता,प्रयागराजSat, 06 May 2023 09:26 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

यूपी बोर्ड ने स्कूलों में बच्चों को पढ़ाई के साथ भविष्य में अपडेट रखने के लिए एक नई पहल की है। बच्चों को संस्कारवान एवं रोजगार उन्मुख बनाने के लिए कॉलेजों में प्रातःकालीन सभा में प्रेरणादायक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन शनिवार से शुरू कर दिया गया है। पहले दिन बोर्ड सचिव दिब्यकांत शुक्ल ने जीआईसी में सुबह पहुंचकर बच्चों से सीधे संवाद किया। बोर्ड ने ‘नए सत्र में नया सवेरा’ के तहत कार्यक्रम तैयार किया है। पहले चरण में प्रदेश के सभी राजकीय इंटर कॉलेजों एवं सहायता प्राप्त माध्यमिक विद्यालयों को लिया गया है। इस कार्यक्रम में सभी शिक्षाधिकारियों की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित की गई है। यह शिक्षाधिकारी सप्ताह में दो दिन एक विद्यालय की प्रात:कालीन सभा में पहुंचेंगे और बच्चों से सीधे संवाद करेंगे। जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक और उनके सहयोगी अधिकारी प्रातःकालीन सभा में बच्चों से प्रेरणादायक संवाद करेंगे। बोर्ड सचिव दिब्यकांत शुक्ल ने बताया कि नए शिक्षा सत्र से ही बोर्ड ने नई रणनीति पर काम करना शुरू कर दिया है। इस सम्बन्ध में समस्त जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षकों को निर्देशित कर दिया गया है।

शिक्षाधिकारी बच्चों को बताएंगे सफता का टिप्स
सभी शिक्षाधिकारियों से कहा गया है कि वे इन स्कूलों की प्रात:कालीन सभाओं में पहुंचें और बच्चों को प्रेरणादायक संस्मरण के साथ उनको भविष्य में क्या करना है, इसके लिए प्रेरित करें। इन प्रातःकालीन सभाओं में गुणवतापूर्ण शिक्षा और प्रतियोगिता के इस दौर में वह कैसे सफल हों, इस पर फोकस रहेगा। स्कूलों के पुरा मेधावी छात्रों को भी इन प्रातःकालीन सभाओं में आमंत्रित किया जाएगा ताकि वह भावी पीढ़ी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बन सकें। उन्हें कैसे अपना भविष्य उज्ज्वल बनाना है, इस संबंध में प्रेरणादायक टिप्स देंगे। वे अपने अनुभवों को बच्चों के साथ साझा करेंगे।

सफलता का कोई शार्टकट रास्ता नहीं: सचिव
जीआईसी में शनिवार की प्रातःकालीन सभा में यूपी बोर्ड के सचिव दिब्यकांत शुक्ल ने पहुंचकर विद्यार्थियों से सीधे संवाद किया। कॉलेज के प्रधानाचार्य ने छात्रों से सचिव का परिचय कराया। सचिव ने कहा कि इस कॉलेज का गौरवपूर्ण इतिहास रहा है। यहां से पढ़कर निकले बच्चों ने देश दुनिया में नाम रोशन किया है। सचिव दिब्यकांत शुक्ल ने ऐसे कुछ पुरा छात्रों के नाम भी लिए। कहा कि बहुत से नामी चिकित्सक, व्यवसायी, न्यायमूर्ति, वकील यहीं के पढ़े हुए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सफलता का कोई शार्टकट रास्ता नहीं है। लक्ष्य प्राप्ति के लिए ढृढ़ संकल्प ही मंजिल तय करने में मदद करेगा। द्वितीय पाली की सभा में सचिव के साथ उप सचिव प्रशासन देवब्रत सिंह, माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद् की गणित विशेषज्ञ डॉ. वैशाली तिवारी एवं अंग्रेजी की विशेषज्ञ जूही श्रीवास्तव ने भी विद्यार्थियों के साथ संवाद स्थापित किया। 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Up Board Result 2023New SessionEducation News In Hindi