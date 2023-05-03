Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरKMCLU: BTech और BBA में लागू होगी नई शिक्षा नीति, जब चाहे छोड़ और जॉइन कर सकेंगे

KMCLU: BTech और BBA में लागू होगी नई शिक्षा नीति, जब चाहे छोड़ और जॉइन कर सकेंगे

ख्वाजा मुईनुद्दीन चिश्ती भाषा विश्वविद्यालय में संचालित बीटेक, बीबीए-एमबीए पाठ्यक्रम में राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 लागू करने की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। नए सत्र से इन पाठ्यक्रम में एनईपी लागू होगी।

KMCLU: BTech और BBA में लागू होगी नई शिक्षा नीति, जब चाहे छोड़ और जॉइन कर सकेंगे
Pankaj Vijayहिन्दुस्तान टीम,लखनऊWed, 03 May 2023 01:16 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

लखनऊ के ख्वाजा मुईनुद्दीन चिश्ती भाषा विश्वविद्यालय में संचालित बीटेक, बीबीए-एमबीए पाठ्यक्रम में राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 लागू करने की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। नए सत्र से अन्य कोर्स की तरह इन पाठ्यक्रम में एनईपी 2020 लागू होगी। कुलपति प्रो. एनबी सिंह ने बताया कि बीटेक एवं बीबीए-एमबीए में एनईपी लागू करने की कार्यवाही शुरू कर दी गई है। इसके लिए समिति का गठन भी कर दिया गया है। छात्र जब चाहे कोर्स छोड़ सकता है और ज्वाइन कर सकता है। छात्र जितने वर्ष की पढ़ाई करेगा। उसी आधार पर तय होगा कि छात्र को सर्टिफिकेट मिलेगा या डिप्लोमा-डिग्री।

एलयू मे ललित कला में छह डिप्लोमा कोर्स बंद
एलयू के ललित कला संकाय यानी आर्ट्स कॉलेज में रोजगारपरक छह डिप्लोमा कोर्स में बीते तीन वर्षों में दाखिले नहीं हो सके हैं। इन कोर्सों में 2023-24 में दाखिले नहीं होंगे। इसका पहला कारण शिक्षकों की कमी और दूसरा विवि प्रशासन का इस संकाय को नजरंदाज करना है। आलम यह है कि जिन कोर्सों को करने से छात्रों को नौकरी का मोहताज नहीं होना पड़ता था, वह अब बंद की स्थिति हैं।

इसमें ललित कला संकाय के होम डेकोरेशन, हेवी मेटल्स, क्ले मॉडलिंग, फर्नीचर डिजाइन, वुड वर्क और इंटीरियर डेकोरेशन जैसे कोर्स शामिल हैं। एलयू केंद्रीयकृत प्रवेश व्यवस्था के एडमिशन ब्राउचर में भी शामिल नहीं किया है। कुलसचिव संजय मेधावी का कहना है कि जिन संकायाध्यक्षों ने वोकेशनल कोर्सों की सूची भेजी थी उनको जारी कर दिया। ललित कला संकायाध्यक्ष की ओर से सूची नहीं भेजी गई। अधिष्ठाता संकाय डॉ. रतन कुमार ने बताया कि शिक्षकों की कमी से इन कोर्सों को नहीं शुरू किया गया।

कोरोना में परीक्षा न देने वाले छात्र हो सकेंगे प्रमोट
एलयू कोरोना काल में पाठ्यक्रम की फीस जमा कर परीक्षा न दे पाने वाले छात्रों को प्रमोट कर सकता है। इस संबंध में लुआक्टा अध्यक्ष प्रो. मनोज पांडेय ने मंगलवार को कुलपति प्रो. आलोक कुमार राय से मुलाकात की। प्रो. पांडेय ने बताया कि ऐसे छात्र जो छठे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा उतीर्ण कर चुके हैं लेकिन कोविड काल में प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं कर सके, उन्हें प्रोन्नति देने की मांग कुलपति से की गई।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
BTech StudentBtech