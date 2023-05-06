Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरनई शिक्षा नीति : यूपी बोर्ड 9वीं से 12वीं के सिलेबस में बदलाव, ड्रोन व हैकिंग समेत ये नए विषय पढ़ेंगे छात्र

नई शिक्षा नीति : यूपी बोर्ड 9वीं से 12वीं के सिलेबस में बदलाव, ड्रोन व हैकिंग समेत ये नए विषय पढ़ेंगे छात्र

यूपी बोर्ड के विद्यार्थी अब क्रिप्टो करंसी और ड्रोन जैसे टॉपिक भी पढ़ेंगे। बोर्ड ने राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के अनुरूप कक्षा नौ से 12 तक के पाठ्यक्रम को संशोधित करते हुए वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिया है।

नई शिक्षा नीति : यूपी बोर्ड 9वीं से 12वीं के सिलेबस में बदलाव, ड्रोन व हैकिंग समेत ये नए विषय पढ़ेंगे छात्र
Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,प्रयागराजSat, 06 May 2023 07:31 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

यूपी बोर्ड के विद्यार्थी अब क्रिप्टो करंसी और ड्रोन टेक्नोलॉजी जैसे टॉपिक भी पढ़ेंगे। बोर्ड ने राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 के अनुरूप कक्षा नौ से 12 तक के पाठ्यक्रम को संशोधित करते हुए वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिया है। यूपी बोर्ड के 28 हजार से अधिक स्कूलों में कम्प्यूटर का जो पाठ्यक्रम पढ़ाया जाता है वह बोर्ड के विशेषज्ञ तय करते हैं। कम्प्यूटर में राष्ट्रीय शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद (एनसीईआरटी) की ओर से निर्धारित पाठ्यक्रम की पढ़ाई नहीं होती। बोर्ड के विशेषज्ञों ने कक्षा 11 व 12 में प्रोग्रामिंग और कोडिंग में पाइथन व जावा जैसे टॉपिक को शामिल किया है।

पहले एचटीएमएल और सी प्लस प्लस की पढ़ाई होती थी जो अब चलन में नहीं रह गई है। कक्षा 12 में कोर जावा, रोबोटिक्स और ड्रोन टेक्नोलॉजी को शामिल किया गया है। वहीं कक्षा 11 में पाइथन, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस के अलावा ब्लॉक चेन टेक्नोलॉजी, डिजिटल क्रिप्टो करंसी, आंग्मेंटेड एवं वर्चुअल रियलिटी का परिचय, इंटरनेट ऑफ थिंक्स, थ्रीडी प्रिंटिंग और क्लाउड कम्प्यूटिंग को भी शामिल किया है। पहले कम्प्यूटर की पीढ़ी, इतिहास, प्रकार जैसे विषय पढ़ाए जाते थे जिसके प्रति छात्र-छात्राओं में उदासीनता थी। अब इन्हें बाहर कर दिया गया है।

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2023: पेट भरने के लिए छात्र ने सीखी सिलाई, फैक्ट्री में पसीना बहाती है मां, लाया 500 में से 442 नंबर

10वीं में एआई, ड्रोन, हैकिंग की जानकारी दी जाएगी
कक्षा दस में आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस, ड्रोन टेक्नोलॉजी और साइबर सुरक्षा के तहत हैकिंग, फिशिंग और साइबर फ्रॉड से बचने की जानकारी दी जाएगी। ई-गवर्नेंस की भी पढ़ाई होगी। कक्षा नौ में हाईस्कूल के अधिकतर टॉपिक को शामिल कर दिया गया है। प्रोगामिंग तकनीक, कम्प्यूटर कम्युनिकेशन और नेटवर्क जो पहले 10वीं में पढ़ाया जाता था, अब नौंवीं के छात्र पढ़ेंगे।

शिवचरणदास कन्हैयालाल इंटर कॉलेज के कम्प्यूटर शिक्षक बिश्वनाथ मिश्र ने कहा, 'यूपी बोर्ड ने कक्षा नौ से 12 तक के कम्प्यूटर विषय के पाठ्यक्रम में महत्वपूर्ण बदलाव किए हैं। बच्चों को अब क्रिप्टो करंसी, ड्रोन टेक्नोलॉजी, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस, हैकिंग, फिशिंग, क्लाउड कम्प्यूटिंग जैसे आधुनिक टॉपिक पढ़ाया जाएगा। इससे छात्र आधुनिक समय की आवश्यकता के अनुसार तैयार होंगे।'

अगला लेख पढ़ें
New Education PolicyUp Board ExamUpmspअन्य..