NEET UG : नीट में लड़कियों को फिर से ब्रा उतारने के लिए किया गया मजबूर, ट्वीट से हुआ विवाद

NEET UG : एक महिला पत्रकार ने ट्वीट कर दावा किया चेन्नई के एग्जाम सेंटर पर लड़कियों को ब्रा पहनकर परीक्षा देने से मना किया गया। ट्ववीट ने जल्द ही तूल पकड़ लिया है और यह विवाद में बदल गया।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 09:19 AM

मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा नीट के दौरान एक बार फिर लड़कियों को ब्रा उतारने के लिए मजबूर करने का मामला सामने आया है। इस बार मामला चेन्नई के एक परीक्षा केंद्र का है जहां रविवार को आयोजित नीट परीक्षा के दौरान लड़कियों को ब्रा पहनकर एग्जाम देने से मनाही थी। चेन्नई की एक स्थानीय पत्रकार ने ट्वीट कर इस मामले को उजागर किया जिस पर काफी प्रतिक्रियाएं आईं। ट्ववीट ने जल्द ही तूल पकड़ लिया है और यह विवाद में बदल गया। जर्नलिस्ट ने दावा किया कि वह परीक्षा केंद्र पर मौजूद थीं। नाम न छापने की शर्त पर पत्रकार ने बताया कि उन्होंने परीक्षा केंद्र के बाहर कोने में एक डरी सहमी लड़की को देखा। वह काफी शर्म महसूस कर रही थी। उसने सीने से एक किताब को चिपका रखा था। पत्रकार ने लड़की से पूछा कि क्या वह ठीक है।

इंडिया टुडे डॉट इन पर प्रकाशित रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक नीट देने आई लड़की ने महिला पत्रकार से कहा कि परीक्षा के दौरान कथित तौर पर ब्रा नहीं पहनने के लिए कहा गया था इसलिए वह शर्म महसूस कर रही थी। पत्रकार ने कहा कि उसने अपना शॉल ऑफर किया लेकिन लड़की ने यह कहते हुए मना कर दिया कि उसका भाई उसे घर ले जाने के लिए आ रहा है और वह रास्ते में है।

पत्रकार का करना पड़ा विरोध का सामना
घटना सामने लाने वाले पत्रकार को सोशल मीडिया पर काफी विरोध झेलना पड़ा। ट्रोल होने के बाद उन्हें अपना ट्वीट डिलीट करना पड़ा। बाद में उन्होंने सफाई में कहा कि जहां तक उन्होंने परीक्षा केंद्र पर नोटिस किया, आधे से अधिक छात्राओं ने ब्रा नहीं पहनी थी। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, "मुझसे अश्लील सवाल पूछने वालों को परीक्षा बोर्ड से पूछना चाहिए कि ब्रा पहनने की अनुमति है या नहीं।"

तमिलनाडु में करीब डेढ़ लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने रविवार को नीट की परीक्षा दी थी। 

राज्य के शिक्षा मंत्री अंबिल महेश पोय्यामोझी ने इस मामले पर कहा कि सीएम स्टालिन पहले ही इस तरह की घटनाओं की निंदा कर चुके हैं। अंबिल महेश ने नीट परीक्षा में तलाशी के दौरान छात्राओं की हेयरपिन हटाने और कपड़ों से छेड़छाड़ करने वाले तौर तरीकों की निंदा की। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री भी इस तरह की चीजों की आलोचना करते रहे हैं।

बीजेपी के प्रवक्ता नारायणन तिरुपति ने कहा कि अगर नियमों का कोई उल्लंघन हुआ है तो इसकी निंदा की जानी चाहिए और जिम्मेदार व्यक्ति को सजा मिलनी चाहिए। हालांकि उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि इस मुद्दे का परीक्षा या इसे आयोजित करने वाली एजेंसी एनटीए से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है।

गौरतलब है कि पिछले साल केरल के एक नीट परीक्षा केंद्र पर बहुत सी लड़कियों ने शिकायत की थी कि उन्हें एग्जाम देने से पहले ब्रा उतारने के लिए मजबूर किया गया। ब्रा में लगे मेटल के हुक के चलते मेटल डिटेक्शन मशीन में बीप-बीप हुआ था जिसके बाद सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने कई लड़कियों को ब्रा उतारने के लिए मजबूर किया था। छात्राओं के पेरेंट्स का कहना था कि उनकी बेटियों को बिना इनरवियर के परीक्षा देने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा। ऐसी शर्मनाक घटनाएं इस साल फिर से न हो, इसके लिए नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने गाइडलाइंस जारी की थीं। एनटीए ने कहा था कि लड़कियों की तलाशी के दौरान संवेदनशीलता बरती जाएगी। इस संबंध में एग्जाम सेंटर के स्टाफ को गाइडलाइंस जारी की गई थीं। लड़कियों की तलाशी सिर्फ महिला स्टाफ के द्वारा ही लिए जाने के निर्देश थे।

