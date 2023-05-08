NEET UG EXAM : औसत रहा पेपर, मेरिट 600 तक संभावित, प्रश्न थे आसान, विकल्पों ने डाला भ्रम में

Hindustan Hindi News
Yogesh Joshiप्रमुख संवाददाता,प्रयागराजMon, 08 May 2023 07:09 AM

एम्स और जिपमर सहित देशभर के मेडिकल और डेंटल कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस, बीडीएस और बीएससी नर्सिंग सीटों पर प्रवेश के लिए नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) की ओर से रविवार को नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी कम एंट्रेंस टेस्ट अंडरग्रेजुएट (नीट-यूजी) परीक्षा का आयोजन किया गया। दोपहर दो से शाम 5:20 बजे तक  परीक्षा का आयोजन किया गया। छात्र-छात्राओं की मानें तो पेपर औसत था। विशेषज्ञों एमके गुप्ता ने बताया कि पिछले साल की तरह ही पेपर था।

ऐसे में 600 के आसपास अंक पाने वालों को दाखिला मिलने की उम्मीद है। अभ्यर्थियों का कहना है कि परीक्षा में वनस्पति , जंतु , भौतिक और रसायन विज्ञान के प्रश्नपत्र औसत थे। 200 प्रश्नों में से अधिकांश एनसीईआरटी पर आधारित पूछे गए थे। प्रत्येक सेक्शन से चार-चार अंक के 50-50 प्रश्न थे और गलत जवाब पर एक नंबर माइनस मार्किंग थी। फिजिक्स में 50 प्रश्नों में से 10 थ्योरी और लगभग 40 न्यूमेरिकल थे। परीक्षा के लिए टैगोर पब्लिक स्कूल, श्री महाप्रभु पब्लिक स्कूल, बिशप जानसन स्कूल कटरा व मेरी लूकस स्कूल एंड कॉलेज कटरा, श्री महाप्रभु पब्लिक स्कूल, लालगोपालगंज और करछना तक केंद्र बनाए गए थे।

