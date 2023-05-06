NEET UG: नीट परीक्षा से पहले स्कॉलर गैंग हुआ सक्रिय, ऐसे बनाता है छात्रों को अपना शिकार

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरNEET UG: नीट परीक्षा से पहले स्कॉलर गैंग हुआ सक्रिय, ऐसे बनाता है छात्रों को अपना शिकार

NEET UG 2023: नीट यूजी परीक्षा से पहले बिहार में स्कॉलर गैंग सक्रिय हो गया है। गिरोह अभ्यर्थियों से संपर्क कर रहे हैं। पटना में बैठे माफियाओं का कनेक्शन देशभर में फैला है। पुलिस की टीम अलर्ट है।

Pankaj Vijayवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाSat, 06 May 2023 07:46 AM

सात मई को होने वाली नीट यूजी परीक्षा से पहले स्कॉलर गैंग सक्रिय हो गया है। गिरोह के दलाल अभ्यर्थियों से संपर्क कर रहे हैं। हालांकि कई ठग गिरोह भी सक्रिय हैं जो झांसा देकर छात्रों को चूना लगाते हैं। पटना में बैठे माफियाओं का कनेक्शन देशभर में फैला है। पहले भी पुलिस नीट परीक्षा में धांधली करने वालों को पकड़ चुकी है। ढाई वर्ष पूर्व पटना पुलिस ने स्कॉलर गिरोह के सदस्य रितेश सिंह को पकड़ा था। हालांकि उस वक्त गैंग का सरगना अंशु सिंह फरार हो गया था। उस पर नामजद केस दर्ज किया गया था। अंशु के अलावा अतुल का गिरोह भी धांधली करने की कोशिश करता है। अतुल की तलाश पुलिस को लंबे समय से है। दूसरी ओर परीक्षा से पहले पटना पुलिस की टीम अलर्ट है।

दूसरी तरफ पुलिस अपनी ओर से स्कॉलर गिरोह को लेकर सूचना एकत्र कर रही है। इस बाबत लॉज, हॉस्टलों व स्कॉलर गिरोह के सरगनाओं के ठिकानों पर पटना पुलिस की टीम नजर रख रही है। उन दलालों पर भी पुलिस की नजर है जो अभ्यर्थियों को सरगना के पास पहुंचाते हैं।

पढ़ाई में तेज छात्र भी स्कॉलर गिरोह में शामिल सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसारपढ़ाई में तेज छात्र भी स्कॉलर गिरोह में शामिल हैं। कुछ वर्ष पूर्व पटना पुलिस ने एक ऐसे गिरोह का पर्दाफाश किया था, जिसमें मेडिकल के छात्र भी शामिल थे। पुलिस की छानबीन में यह बात सामने आयी थी कि दूसरे की जगह पर परीक्षा देने के बदले इन्हें मोटी रकम दी जाती है।

NEET 2023 : जूतों की अनुमति नहीं, आधा घंटा पहले पहुंचे, जानें नीट ड्रेस कोड समेत परीक्षा के 10 अहम नियम

कई बार ठगी का शिकार हो जाते हैं अभ्यर्थी
ऐसे गिरोह भी सक्रिय हैं जो अभ्यर्थियों को पर्चा देने का दावा करते हैं। उनसे अग्रिम रुपये भी ले लिये जाते हैं। लेकिन ऐन मौके पर सभी मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ कर फरार हो जाते हैं। भयवश अभ्यर्थी ऐसे मामलों की शिकायत नहीं करते।
 

