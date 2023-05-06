Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरNEET UG 2023 : हिंसा के चलते यहां स्थगित हुई नीट परीक्षा, NTA जल्द करेगा नई डेट का ऐलान

NEET UG 2023 : हिंसा के चलते यहां स्थगित हुई नीट परीक्षा, NTA जल्द करेगा नई डेट का ऐलान

NEET UG 2023 : मणिपुर में आरक्षण विवाद को लेकर भड़की हिंसा के चलते कल 7 मई को होने वाली मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा नीट स्थगित कर दी गई है। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) जल्द ही नई तिथि का ऐलान करेगा।

NEET UG 2023 : हिंसा के चलते यहां स्थगित हुई नीट परीक्षा, NTA जल्द करेगा नई डेट का ऐलान
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 06 May 2023 04:13 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

मणिपुर में आरक्षण विवाद को लेकर भड़की हिंसा के चलते कल 7 मई को होने वाली मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा नीट स्थगित कर दी गई है। जिन परीक्षार्थियों का परीक्षा केंद्र मणिपुर में है, उनकी परीक्षा कल नहीं होगी। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) जल्द ही नई तिथि का ऐलान करेगा। शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री डॉ. राजकुमार रंजन सिंह ने एनटीए को पत्र लिखकर मणिपुर की स्थिति के मद्देनजर परीक्षा को रीशेड्यूल करने का अनुरोध किया था।

केंद्रीय मंत्री राजकुमार रंजन सिंह ने नीट के स्थगित होने पर कहा, 'मणिपुर की मौजूदा स्थिति को देखते हुए मैंने नीट परीक्षा को टालने का अनुरोध किया था। राज्य में इंटरनेट सेवा बाधित है। ऐसी स्थिति में विद्यार्थी परीक्षा में नहीं बैठ सकते। नई परीक्षा तिथि जल्द तय होगी। मणिपुर के दो परीक्षा केंद्रों पर 5751 विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षा देनी थी। एनटीए ने मणिपुर के परीक्षा केंद्रों में एग्जाम स्थगित होने का नोटिफिकेशन भेज दिया है।'

NEET 2023 : जूतों की अनुमति नहीं, आधा घंटा पहले पहुंचे, जानें नीट ड्रेस कोड समेत परीक्षा के 10 अहम नियम

आपको बता दें कि मणिपुर में मैतेई आरक्षण विवाद में भड़की हिंसा में अब तक 54 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। 100 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए हैं। हिंसा को देखते हुए राज्य के कई जिलों में कर्फ्यू लगाया गया है। राज्य के हिंसा प्रभावित जिलों के सैंकड़ों लोग पड़ोसी राज्य असम और मिजोरम की शरण ले चुके हैं। 

क्यों भड़की हिंसा
राज्य की आबादी में 53 प्रतिशत हिस्सा रखने वाले गैर-आदिवासी मैतेई समुदाय की अनुसूचित जनजाति (एसटी) के दर्जे की मांग के खिलाफ चुराचांदपुर जिले के तोरबंग इलाके में 'ऑल ट्राइबल स्टूडेंट यूनियन मणिपुर' (एटीएसयूएम) द्वारा बुलाए गए 'आदिवासी एकजुटता मार्च' के दौरान बुधवार को हिंसा भड़क गई थी। यह विरोध मणिपुर हाई कोर्ट की ओर से पिछले महीने राज्य सरकार को मेइती समुदाय की ओर से एसटी दर्जे की मांग पर चार सप्ताह के भीतर केंद्र को एक सिफारिश भेजने के लिए कहने के बाद किया गया था।

आपको बता दें कि कल रविवार को देश भर के मेडिकल, डेंटल और आयुष कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस, बीडीएस, बीएएमस, बीएचएमएस समेत विभिन्न कोर्सेज में दाखिले के लिए नीट यूजी 2023 का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। परीक्षा का आयोजन दोपहर 2 बजे से शाम 5:20 बजे तक होगी। परीक्षा में कौन से डॉक्यूमेंट लाने हैं, ड्रेस कोड क्या है, रिपोर्टिंग टाइम क्या है, इस संबंध में एनटीए गाइडलाइंस जारी कर चुका है। 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Neet 2023Manipur